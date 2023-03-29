PRINCETON — Shoes, including a pair with stiletto heels, are only a few of the surprising items being found midst the roadside trash this year as the Love Where You Live: Keep Mercer Clean campaign continues.
The Keep Mercer Clean campaign is currently underway and will continue until April 30.Volunteers are now collecting trash along Mercer County’s roadways. Using grabber sticks and gloves, they’ve collected the usual fast food wrappers and pop cans, but surprising items are being dumped along the roads.
“I’ve found probably five or six pairs of shoes that have been tossed out, just discarded,” said County Commissioner Greg Puckett. “The size of the shoes is standard, but I found a pair of kid’s baseball cleats the other day. Maybe they were sitting on a car and had fallen off, but we’re literally finding pairs of shoes that are together and tossed on the side of the road: not one shoe, but a pair that’s together. That’s weird.”
Sneakers and even a pair of women’s stiletto high heels have turned up among the roadside tras.
Keep Mercer Clean has been going on for nine years. Volunteers learn about what drinks are preferred in particular areas based on the bottles they collect. The beverages range from energy drinks to liquor.
“You go to certain roads and you know a certain population by what you find, so the behavior’s interesting,” Puckett said. “Over near PikeView (High School), I’ve picked up like 50 of the 5-Hour Energy drinks the other day. In that area I’ve probably picked up a dozen Crown Royal bottles. That’s high-dollar stuff, so when you find those bottles, you’re wondering who’s driving and drinking Crown.”
Bottles with different labels are found along Athens Road.
“One of the things we find a lot of is Bootleg Liquor,” Puckett said. “That comes in different flavors like peach and blackberry. In the Camp Creek area, we find a lot of Bud Lite and Natural Lite. and we know who the clientele is by what they throw away. and we know that goes through spells. If you go down through Brush Creek Falls, you find a lot of White Claw.”
Syringes used by addicts turn up along with the trash.
“I will say this year we have found more needles and I think a lot of that is because we don’t currently have a syringe exchange program,” Puckett said. “When you have a program, you don’t have as many needles because they have a value on the return. There’s a lot less than we found 10 years ago, but it’s still more than we’ve found in previous years.”
When the volunteers find syringes, the needles are put into pop bottles and sealed up before they are thrown away, he said.
Over the years, items such has children’s toys have been found. Sometimes the trash turns out to be valuable, but most of the time the trash isn’t valuable at all.
“I found a $10 bill the other day, so that’s a good day,” Puckett said. “We find a lot of tires, unfortunately, off the side of the road and those are a pain.”
Three particular types of trash are especially unwelcome or especially unusual.
“Slim Jim wrappers or a straw because they’re hard to pick up,” he said. “And diapers. We find a lot of diapers, and I mean a lot of dirty diapers. and the thing we find that’s really bizarre this year is musical instruments. I have found an old beat up trumpet. I’ve found a busted drum. It’s been a weird year. In addition to the shoes, I’ve found five or six musical instruments just in the past two weeks. and I would say to that, you just never know.”
Puckett thanked Lusk Disposal for the company’s help during this year’s Keep Mercer Clean campaign. Mercer County residents will have multiple opportunities this April to dispose of trash and junk.
Free garbage disposal will be available at the following locations during Keep Mercer Clean:
• April 1: Lashmeet/Matoaka School and Brushfork School.
• April 8: Lashmeet/Matoaka School and Brushfork School.
• April 15: PikeView High School and Oakvale School.
• April 22: PikeView High School and Oakvale School.
• April 29: Spanishburg School.
Items that will be accepted at these free disposal locations include accumulated solid waste, large appliances, air conditioners and household items. Items that will not be accepted include gas and propane tanks, hazardous waste, paint and chemicals, tires, motor oil and free flowing liquids.
Free tire disposal will be offered at the Mercer County Landfill on April 9 and April 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Tires must be off their rims.
Other disposal opportunities at the Mercer County Landfill on Shelter Road near Princeton will take place on the following dates:
• April 5: Mattress Disposal Day (residential only).
• April 12: Free Day.
• April 19: Free Electronics Disposal Day (computer towers, remote controls, cellphones and network switches).
• April 26: Cardboard Recycling Day.
For more information, call 304-320-0036 or visit keepmercerclean@mercercountywv.org on the internet.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.