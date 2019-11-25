BLUEFIELD — When an ongoing utility project extending water and sewer service along Airport Road is finished next year, the Mercer County Airport will have better fire protection and drinkable water in its terminal.
When it’s completed, the Mercer County Regional Airport Development and Diversification Initiative will provide water and sewer service to 75 new customers which will also include 10 businesses. It will also serve the county airport, which has never had public water service, Gov. Jim Justice said when funding for the project was announced.
Airport Manager Clint Ransom said that construction crews have been working at the airport.
“They’ve been putting in lines to each of our hangers,” he said. “And they’re working on a link over to the terminal building now. We’ve got two fire hydrants installed at the airport, so that will help us with our firefighting capabilities in the future once the water starts to flow.”
When the Civil Air Authority building is counted, the Mercer County Airport has six hangers. The new utility service will improve facilities in the airport’s terminal, too, Ransom said.
“We currently have two wells, and when they tested the drinking water last, they advised us not to drink it,” he added. “We really don’t have any drinking water. We have to buy bottled water.”
Community Development Director Jeff Johnson with the Region 1 Planning and Development Council said water lines are being laid along Airport Road, and a new water tank is being constructed near the airport.
“It’s up on the hill across from Route 52,” he said, adding that the whole project was currently on track.
The project is scheduled to be completed by September of 2020, Johnson said. Besides improving the airport’s facilities, the new water source will help develop the entire Airport Road area.
Funding from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development, and the Appalachian Regional Commission are helping to finance the approximately $2.5 million project, according to previous reports in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.
