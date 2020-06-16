NORTHFORK — Summer break is time off from school, but for many children it’s time away from school breakfasts and lunches. To help fill this gap, a local restaurant has teamed up with a nonprofit agency to give children nutritious lunches.
Bennady’s Restaurant of the Coal Heritage Road in Northfork started serving lunch Monday to qualified children. Lunches will be served from Monday through Friday, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., until Aug. 14. Lunches are served to youths 18 and younger.
Bennady’s owner, Darryl Cannady, came outside while he and his employees waited for children to arrive. His restaurant’s name is the combination of his last name and his father’s first name, Ben.
“This is the third year we’ve launched a summer feeding program in McDowell County,” Cannady said. “It’s the third year we’ve been open, actually. We’re seasonal because of the Hatfield-McCoy Trail, but we still feed the kids.”
The program is funded by the USDA, so the nonprofit South Central Educational Development, Inc. in Bluefield works with Bennady’s Restaurant since it’s a for-profit business. Closures caused by the ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic delayed this year’s program.
Usually the program helps about 40 children each year, but this year it’s hard to determine how many will participate in light of the pandemic, Cannady said.
To help get lunches out, children can eat at the restaurant or take their lunches home, he stated. Parents and guardians can pick up lunches by showing a school ID, birth certificate or other proof that they have qualified children. They can also bring children to the restaurant the first time they seek the free lunches.
“They get a nutritious lunch,” Cannady said. “Today it’s hot dogs, french fries, or milk or juice. “And also we have a milk waiver.”
Milk can spoil quickly in the summer heat, especially if children don’t drink it right away, so they have the option of getting 100 percent fruit juice instead, Cannady said.
For more information about the Bennady’s Cares Summer Food Program, call Bennady’s at 681-239-2009 or South Central Educational Development at 304-325-6105.
Besides helping the summer feeding program, Cannady was reopening for business Thursday.
“I’m going to just play it by ear and see how it goes,” he stated.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.