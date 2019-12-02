PRINCETON – A bench warrant was issued Monday for the arrest of a Mercer County woman who failed to appear for her sentencing on a charge of conspiracy.
Selena Blankenship, 21, of the Princeton area was scheduled to appear before Circuit Court Judge Mark Wills for sentencing. Wills issued a bench warrant when she did not appear in court.
Blankenship was charged in August 2018 with plot for felony escape, marijuana possession and other offenses. The arrest was made after the Mercer County Sheriff's Department received information about a possible escape attempt, according to Chief Deputy Joe Parks.
Parks said after Blankenship's arrest that the person she was attempting to help was William Skeens, 32, who was being transported to Mercer County Magistrate Court for a hearing. According to court records, the hearing involved a previous escape charge. Parks declined to describe how the escape attempt was made the morning of Aug. 16, 2018, but said there were no injuries.
On Oct. 1, Blankenship pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy, according to records at the Mercer County Circuit Clerk's Office. Conspiracy carries a possible term of one to five years in prison, according to the West Virginia Code.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
