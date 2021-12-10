PRINCETON — Princeton Community Hospital is once again at a point where no beds are readily available as the number of COVID cases are rising.
“We still have to hold patients in the ER or transfer them,” said PCH CEO Karen Bowling Thursday. “Both of the ICUs are full with the majority of those patients COVID patients … Right now, we have well over 35 COVID patients.”
That number had dropped into the low 20s, but it recently has gone up again.
“What we have seen since Thanksgiving, which we expected a little bit with holiday gatherings, is a continuous uptick,” she said. “We don’t expect that to go down, with more holiday events. We very well could be back in the 40s again.”
The worst time for the hospital was in early January when the number of patients reached more than 50, and then increased again during the Delta surge in September.
“Our concern is the number of people in Mercer County and surrounding counties who have not been vaccinated or have not had a booster,” she said. “We are still only the Delta variant but others may come. It is inevitable it (Omicron) will be in West Virginia.”
Hospitals may be once again “overwhelmed” with COVID patients, she said, as staff continues to do “tremendous” work.
“It is amazing each and every day what they do to take care of the community,” she said, adding that COVID patients not in the ICU may still need extra care because of the usual respiratory problems that accompany the virus.
“That is a very scary thing if you are the patient,” she said. “It’s like you can’t catch your breath.”
Much of this can be prevented with vaccinations and that is where the community can help, especially with another surge possibly on the horizon.
“We need our community to do their part and step up by getting vaccinated,” Bowling said, which will eventually mean fewer COVID patients in the hospitals and more beds for patients who need to be hospitalized because of a heart attack, COPD, congestive heart failure or other illnesses.
All are getting the help they need, but Bowling said the “onslaught to the health care system” here and around the country continues and has not completely abated since the pandemic began.
“We have to to do what we have to do to take care of every patient,” she said. “We will take care of you.”
That is why she has such high praise for PCH employees, and why traveling nurses must also be brought in to help out as staffing is a continuous issue.
Bowling said hospitals in smaller communities usually have staff who do not want to leave their homes for a possibly higher paying job elsewhere, and some who leave will return.
“People here are very family oriented,” she said. “They like taking care of family and friends … We have a very loyal population of employees. They are very committed to this community and committed to the patients that come here … That is invaluable.”
Staffing is a problem everywhere, she said, and it was addressed Thursday by Retired Maj. Gen. James Hoyer during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing.
Hoyer, director of the state Joint InterAgency Task Force, said staffing is not an issue “easy to fix” and hospitals will be challenged as a surge seems more likely.
Several indicators are in place, he said, including the rate of transmission, or RT value, now at 1.09 and rising, with 1.0 being the threshold for the start of a surge.
Hospitalizations around the state keep rising as well, reach more than 600 COVID patients Thursday, with 208 in ICUs and 126 on ventilators.
Hoyer said the daily average of hospital admissions is also trending upwards, and any time it gets above 60, “we know this is putting our hospitals in a detrimental position.”
On Wednesday, that number had risen to 82.
Not only that, three holidays in succession (Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s) and colder weather drive people inside and this poses a threat of spread, especially to those who are unvaccinated, have not yet received a booster and those who have underlying health conditions.
Flu cases are rising around the state as well, he added, and all of this has prompted the task force to have a “tabletop exercise,” which is a way for all agencies and organizations to get together and start laying out plans to look at things that will be help mitigate challenges “we see coming to our hospitals.”
Justice said the state is “standing ready to do whatever we’ve got to do” to help hospitals.
“It is a constant topic of discussion,” he said, and that includes continuing the recent “Save Our Care” program that provided extra funding to hospitals to help pay for things like the traveling nurses needed. “We are watching. We are on top of it.”
Justice also once again stressed the importance of vaccinations, especially booster shots, and referenced an announcement from Pfizer that said lab tests showed a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine increased by 25-fold people’s levels of antibodies capable of fighting off the Omicron variant.
“There can’t be anything more important in your life right now than getting the booster shot,” he said. “What in the world are you waiting for? Absolutely without any question you need to get your booster shot now.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.