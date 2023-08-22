BLUEFIELD — Beaver-Graham week activities get underway today in Bluefield with the opening of a larger Bluefield Shriner’s Carnival.
The carnival begins at 5 p.m. near the downtown dog park. It will feature rides, food and games, including a Ferris Wheel, a Merry Go Round, the Swinger and Sizzler rides and a Paratrooper ride, according to Gabrielle Ponder, executive assistant to City Manager Cecil Marson.
During today’s carnival opening, those who purchase an all-day ride ticket for $20 will have a chance to win a $1,000 raffle sponsored by the Bluefield Shriner’s Club. The drawing for the “Golden Ticket” will occur around 10 p.m., and the winner must be present to win.
“The carnival is scheduled to kick off on the 22nd, which is (today) at 5 p.m,” Ponder said. “And during the kick-off event for the carnival there will be a $1,000 raffle ticket drawing. To enter the participant much purchase $20 in ride tickets. The winner will be announced (tonight). However, if the winner is not present, we will redraw on Wednesday.”
Ponder said all-day ride tickets can be purchased today and Wednesday for $20, and will then be $25 for Thursday through Saturday.
The Bluefield Shrine Club will use proceeds from the carnival to benefit the Shriners children’s hospitals.
The carnival will continue from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and will then be open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday in conjunction with the Bluefield Lemonade Days Festival.
Ponder said pre-game activities and events are planned for each day this week.
On Wednesday, the Bluefield Cup Golf Tournament will be held beginning at 9 a.m. at the Fincastle Country Club. Proceeds from the event will benefit the athletic departments of Bluefield High School and Graham High School.
Then on Thursday, the Legends of the Game event will be held beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Granda Theater. It will include a discussion about the history of the rivalry from past players with current members of the Bluefield High School Beaver team also attending.
A meet the Beavers Pep Rally also will be held on Thursday at 6 p.m. on Commerce Street. Then the Beaver Parade will start at 6:30 p.m. on South Street where the parade participants will march to Bland Street, and then Federal Street, before ending on Princeton Avenue near the Shriner’s Carnival.
The day of the big game will start with tailgating at 9 a.m. on Friday. Ponder said all of the tailgating spots at Mitchell Stadium are now reserved.
Bounce houses will be set up for children to enjoy throughout the day Friday, along with various games. The U.S. Army also will be present and will oversee a tug of war competition. All of the activities will be held throughout the day Friday near Mitchell Stadium.
“I know there is a lot going on,” Ponder said. “We just want to have enough activities for everyone.”
Ponder said several class reunions also have been scheduled around this year’s game.
Kick-off for the Beaver-Graham game is slated for 7:30 p.m., and a crowd of close to 10,000 is expected once again this year.
The U.S. Army’s Golden Knights will parachute into Mitchell Stadium at the beginning of the game, according to earlier reports from Marson.
The Beaver-Graham week activities will culminate with Saturday’s Lemonade Days Festival, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. along Raleigh Street.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
