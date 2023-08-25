BLUEFIELD – Tailgaters started arriving early Friday afternoon and claiming their reserved spots so they could set up their picnics, light up their grills and start visiting with friends and family before the big Beaver-Graham football game got underway.
Justin Hawkins, program and special events coordinator for the city of Bluefield's Parks and Recreation Department was on hand to help tailgaters find their sites and answer questions. The department had 33 available tailgating lots near Bowen Field and they sold out in a couple of weeks.
Many of the fans setting up their tailgating parties attended either Bluefield High School or Graham High School. The big high school football rivalry is seen as a good time for class reunions as well as family reunions.
Darrin and Pam Reed of Lake Station, Ind., traveled to Bluefield for his 40th high school reunion, the BHS Class of 1983. Serving in the Army had kept him from attending previous reunions.
"It's just coming home and seeing friends," he said.
