BLUEFIELD — The Beaver-Graham football game set for Friday night has been postponed.
Amy Harrison, with the Mercer County School System, said the game will be played at a later date.
“That date has not been set yet,” she said.
Concerns about the current surge in COVID cases have arisen and the 10,000 capacity Mitchell Stadium is usually packed for the game.
"For the safety and health of our players, students and community, the 2021 Beaver-Graham football game has been postponed," a post on the BHS football Facebook page said. "An announcement will be made as soon as a make up date has been set."
The statement added the school system will also release the ticket refund procedure soon for anyone who would like a refund.
This is a breaking news story, which will be updated as soon as more details become available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.