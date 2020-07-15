BLUEFIELD, Va. — For the first time since 1937, there will be no Beaver-Graham high school football game.
The Virginia High School League announced Wednesday the three options for high school sports this fall and none of them included playing football.
“It’s a big game for our communities, big game for our kids and a real signal that the fall has started and that tradition will not happen in 2020, which is unprecedented,” Graham High School Athletic Director Matt Dixon said.
The game was originally scheduled to be played August 28 but was postponed when West Virginia delayed the season one week with both high school administrations hoping to find a new date for the game.
Bluefield is scheduled to open their season September 4 while Graham is hopeful to play next spring once the final decision is made by the VHSL July 27.
Graham was scheduled to host this year’s game and collect the gate receipts from the game which typically draws 10,000 people to Mitchell Stadium in Bluefield.
“We're going to have to limit our spending a little bit now and maybe freeze some accounts going forward but those are all options that'll be on the table later on but obviously it does hurt,” Dixon said.
