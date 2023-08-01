BLUEFIELD — Events and activities leading up to one of the region’s and the nation’s biggest high school sporting rivalries continued to come together Monday in the city of Bluefield and the town of Bluefield, Va.
A variety of events and preparations are leading up to the annual Beaver-Graham Game on Aug. 25 at Mitchell Stadium. While preparations for a week of events continued Monday, plans were already in place for painting, new signage and other work at the stadium itself.
“The 14th of this month, we’re going to do a huge cleanup at Mitchell Stadium and a bunch of work,” City Manager Cecil Marson said. “It will be all day with our employees and Recovery Point.”
Both the City of Bluefield and the Town of Bluefield, Va. have been working on events.
“We have had a lot of help this year from the Bluefield, Va. side,” Marson said. “A lot of help from the Town of Bluefield, Va. and the Parks and Rec over there.”
A City of Bluefield website offers the public information about the game, public events, tailgating and more. Rick Showalter with Bluefield Parks and Recreation pointed out a television screen displaying the website’s homepage.
“This is the website and it’s real important to get this out to folks,” he said. “My bluefield.org/playbluefield.wv. This takes you to the Beaver-Graham Week site which includes a countdown to the game and information about events, tailgating, the Bluefield Cup form and event fliers. And this is still being worked on. We can go to the events for the week and there’s event fliers here. The first thing for week is on that Saturday before, that’s on the (Aug.) 19 and that’s the 5K Run, which is the Two Virginias 5K Challenge. That’s a co-sponsored event. It’s been going on for a while.”
The 5K Challenge starts on Bland Street in downtown Bluefield near the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias and concludes at Bluefield Avenue in Bluefield, Va.
A carnival presented with cooperation Aug. 22 between the Bluefield Shriners and the city will be downtown near the Tailyard Dog Park. The carnival continues through Saturday with the Lemonade Festival. The carnival opens at 5 p.m. Aug. 22.
“Also at that point in time the (West Virginia) National Guard will be down there,” Marson said. “And they will be set up with some of their trucks and different things for kids to come look at.”
A golf tournament benefiting sports programs at both Bluefield High School and Graham High School is among the evens leading up to the game.
“And this is the second year we will be running the Bluefield Cup Captain’s Choice Golf Tournament, and that will be Wednesday, Aug. 23 at Fincastle Golf Course,” Showalter said. “The key thing is it’s a 100-percent fundraiser for the two schools, and we give 100 percent of the profits to the sports programs of those two schools. Last year we raised about a thousand dollars per school. And this year the sponsorships are incredible already. We’ve got two premier sponsors at $2,500. Swope Construction is one of them of those and the other is a couple that just wanted to support the schools. We’ve got corporate sponsorships at $250 and gold sponsorships at $100.”
“So we’ve already paid for the golf. We can take 18 teams and right now we have seven registered,” Showalter said. “Sponsorships are still coming. Bluefield, Va. staff are still working on their side trying to get sponsorships in. And our folks in the police and the parks and rec are working to get sponsorships in.”
People can register for the tournament on the mybluefield.org/playbluefieldwv webpage or the Bluefield Parks & Recreation Department webpage.
“Whether it’s the golf tournament, tailgating or the 5K, it’s all there,” Showalter said about registering for events at mybluefield.org/playbluefieldwv.
A parade in downtown Bluefield featuring representatives Bluefield High School’s sports teams is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 24.
Tailgating gets underway Friday, Aug. 25 near Mitchell Stadium. Only nine tailgating spaces were still available as of Monday, Showalter said. No alcohol will be allowed. Students from both schools will have locations at the tailgating section, plus inflatables and bounce houses will be at the tailgating area.
Family activities continue Saturday, Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. when the 2023 Lemonade Festival comes to Raleigh Street in downtown Bluefield. Free lemonade, the Shriner’s Carnival, bounce houses, free trolley rides, food trucks and vendors will be on hand, according to Executive Assistant Gabrielle Ponder. Live music at The Railyard and dance performances by the Bluefield Dance Theatre are on the schedule.
Crews with West Virginia American Water and the West Virginia Department of Highways have been working on Stadium Drive. Marson said. When the work would be completed has not been determined, but Marson said Stadium Drive would not be shut down during the Beaver Graham game and there would be no distractions or roadblocks.
“Nobody is working that day,” he said.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
