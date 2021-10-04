By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — With school officials in Mercer and Tazewell counties attempting a redo of the big Beaver-Graham game this week, it was announced Monday that the rescheduled contest will once again be a part of the Great American Rivalry Series.
The Beaver-Graham game, a contest that normally attracts a crowd of 10,000 or more at Mitchell Stadium, was originally scheduled for late August, but then delayed due to a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases that was fueled by the Delta variant. It has been rescheduled for Friday, Oct. 8.
As of Monday, the game was still on for Friday night, even though local virus cases are still high and a mask mandate ordered last month by the Mercer County Health Department is still in effect. Active virus cases in Mercer County on Monday stood at 505 infections, which is down from 514 active cases on Sunday.
Assuming that the game is played as planned on Friday, it will be a part of The Great American Rivalry Series.
The Great American Rivalry Series, now in its 18th year, shines the spotlight on top high school football rivalries across the nation, according to a press release issued Monday by The Great American Rivalry Series.
"Since 2004, the series has covered more than 930 elite high school football rivalry games across 44 states, highlighting exceptional athletes and decades of competition," the statement said. "Later this 2021 season, GARS will celebrate its 1000th rivalry game, marking a milestone for the largest and longest running marketing platform in high school sports."
The winning team Friday night will receive The Great American Rivalry Series Champions trophy.
Each year, hundreds of nominations from high school football rivalries across the country submit their rivalry to be part of the series.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.