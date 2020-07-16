BLUEFIELD, Va. — For the first time since 1937 there will be no Beaver-Graham high school football game.
The Virginia High School League announced Wednesday the three options for high school sports this fall and none of them included playing football.
“It’s a big game for our communities, big game for our kids and a real signal that the fall has started and that tradition will not happen in 2020, which is unprecedented,” Graham High School Athletic Director Matt Dixon said.
The game was originally scheduled to be played August 28 but was postponed when West Virginia delayed the season one week with both high school administrations hoping to find a new date for the game.
Bluefield is scheduled to open their season September 4 while Graham is hopeful to play next spring once the final decision is made by the VHSL July 27.
The three models presented to the VHSL Executive Committee for the opening of sports are:
Model 1 – Leave all sports in current season. Low and moderate contact risks sports that would be allowed to play are golf and cross country. High risk sports that would not be played are field hockey, football, volleyball, and cheer. Fall activities that would be allowed is theatre.
Model 2 – Switch Fall and Spring seasons. Low and moderate contact risk sports that would be allowed to play in the fall are track and field, tennis, soccer, baseball, and softball. High risk sports that would not be played are boys/girls lacrosse. Spring activities that would be allowed are theatre, forensics/debate, and film festival.
Model 3 – Delay all VHSL sports and adopt the Condensed Interscholastic Plan. Leave all sports in the season where they are currently aligned, but each sport would have a shorter season.
• Season 1 (Winter) December 14 – February 20 (First Contest Date – December 28)
• Season 2 (Fall) February 15 – May 1 (First Contest Date – March 1)
• Season 3 (Spring) April 12 – June 26 (First Contest Date – April 26)
“All our efforts will continue towards advocating for the opening of sports and activities in a safe and reasonable way that will protect athletes, activity participants, coaches, officials, and the public,” said BHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. Haun. “The VHSL will continue making judgments based on the best available information and directives provided by the governor, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), and the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE).”
Graham was scheduled to host this year’s game with gate receipts from the game with crowds of up to 10,000 at Mitchell Stadium being a big boost to both athletic departments.
“We’re going to have to limit our spending a little bit now and maybe freeze some accounts going forward but those are all options that’ll be on the table later on but obviously it does hurt,” Dixon said.
