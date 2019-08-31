BLUEFIELD — Prior to one of the biggest games in the area, Beaver and G-Men fans enjoyed the opportunity to tailgate with their fellow supporters, on Friday.
“We’re cooking, we’ve got cornhole, this just brings everyone together,” 1997 Beaver alumnus, Roy Melvin, said.
To many fans, the game fills their plans for the entire day. Arriving at 9 a.m. on Friday morning, Melvin and his fellow tailgaters began cooking and setting up their activities. Included in their full tailgate set up is Melvin’s pull-behind trailer which has two flat-screen televisions installed for optimal tailgate enjoyment.
In previous years fans had the ability to tailgate in the arena parking lot but due to alcohol beverage consumption, this was stopped. To ensure that fans still have the ability to enjoy their tailgating, but within legal restrictions, the city of Bluefield sold tailgate spots.
The spaces the city rented, which include two parking spots, were sold from $50, 15 by 20 feet, to $150, 20 by 40 feet. Located near the grassy section near the neighboring baseball field, fans had the opportunity to socialize prior to the game.
“This is the best place to tailgate,” Melvin said. As for the city selling spaces to fans, Melvin said, “The city had to do something because someone is going to leave a mess. Someone is going to have to clean it.”
Attending the tailgate, Bluefield W. Va. Middle School football player Anthony Buzzo also enjoyed the pre-game activities. Arriving at the stadium at noon on Friday, Buzzo looked forward to the game to support his team of choice.
“This brings everyone together, there’s good food, cornhole, and it’s just a good time,” Buzzo said, “It’s a good time for people to get together.”
Along with fans tailgating to enjoy their time, Beaver and Graham alumni also took the opportunity of the event to hold a class reunion. At the game Graham class of 1979, invited their fellow classmates to the game to reconnect with each other over food and conversation.
“This is Graham High School Class of 1979, 40-year reunion,” Mike Baker, said. Reunions that the class has held include 10 years, 20 years, 30 years, and now the 40th reunion.
As for how much of the class arrives at the reunions, David Bailey, 1979 Graham alumnus, said, “We have around a 50 percent range.”
Enjoying their games of cornhole and spike ball, Graham fans also enjoyed their tailgating experience. As for what the annual game does for the community, Adam Cole, Graham fan, thinks that it’s a bonding experience.
“This brings everyone from the community and the two schools together,” Cole said, “Both teams are pretty good.”
Before heading into the game, Graham’s pep club made sure to make themselves as school-spirited as possible. Armed with yellow and red paint, the students covered themselves in their school colors.
“This brings a lot of people together,” pep club president, Frankie Wilkinson, said, “I love it.” Not only is Wilkinson a student of Graham, but he’s also been attending the Beaver-Graham game every year of his life, this year, being his 17th.
“Everyone shows out as you can see with all the people that are here,” Wilkinson said.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
