BLUEFIELD — Pothole paving in Bluefield could start at any time.
Kerry Stauffer, city engineer, said everyone is working to get potholes patched.
“Be patient,” he said at the city board meeting Tuesday.
Stauffer said the problem is the asphalt plants are not open yet.
“That should be any time now,” he said.
Asphalt plants open as weather permits when temperatures warm, and in this region they typically open in late March or early April.
“The state is in the same boat,” Stauffer said, adding that many roads around Bluefield are state maintained but complaints are directed at the city.
For example, Stadium Drive and the Avenues are state roads and it is up to the DOH (Department of Highways) to fix potholes there.
“We can patch some of those (if they get too bad), but that isn’t our job to do,” Stauffer said, adding that he is meeting with the DOH and hopes to see the ball rolling as soon as possible.
City Manager Cecil Marson said the city reports any potholes they receive to the DOH if they are on a state road.
“The DOH must get these on their radar and we are working together with them,” he said.
According to the DOH, asphalt plants in many parts of West Virginia are still closed but a plant in St. Albans opened last week.
Transportation workers immediately got in line for hot asphalt to fill up their trucks and began their attack on potholes.
District 10 Engineer Joe Pack, responsible for McDowell, Mercer, Raleigh, and Wyoming counties, said his crews are actively patching potholes in Beckley.
“The minute we are able to get asphalt we start patching,” Pack said. “We’re actually traveling to St. Albans to pick the asphalt up.”
Right now, Pack is only able to patch potholes in Raleigh County, which is about an hour from the St. Albans asphalt plant. To travel farther would allow the asphalt to cool too much to use; but his crews, as frustrated by potholes as anyone, are taking advantage of every opportunity to patch any pothole they can get to, even before asphalt plants are open in their District.
“We are rushing to patch the potholes because they are a driving hazard for everyone,” Pack said. “Our goal is to address them as quickly as humanly possible.”
In other business Tuesday, city board members:
• Heard from Stauffer that work on the Grant Street Bridge continues to progress, with the abutment on Princeton Avenue almost ready for concrete to be poured.
Work on the center pier in preparation for concrete is almost completed and residents will soon see that support being poured.
“Once that happens, things will be taking off pretty fast,” Stauffer said.
After all of the support is in place, the structure itself, which includes a walkway, will start to be put into place.
The bridge is scheduled to be open for traffic by late summer.
• Approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) agreement related to sharing proceeds from opioid lawsuit settlements as part of a class action suit.
City Attorney Anthony Heltzel said the board has an option to reject the MOU and pursue a separate lawsuit.
It’s about how the money will be divided, he said of the MOU, with no final price tag on the settlement yet.
Local governments will share 24.5 percent of the total, he added.
Heltzel said other cities he has contacted plan to sign the MOU.
He said it would be very expensive for the city to pursue a separate lawsuit against Big Pharma on its own.
• Approved a purchase agreement for the Landmark Antique Mall properties on Federal Street.
Heltzel told the board the property, which was owned by the late Art Riley, went into arrears on taxes.
Heltzel said the city can redeem the property at a purchase price of $40,000, working with the executor of the estate, Mercer County Sheriff Tommy Bailey.
The board agreed to purchase the building.
• Heard from residents Sharon Bigelow and Pam Jeffries who want the city’s help in maintaining and improving the Hardy Street Playground on the North Side.
Jeffries said it is a historic park and the city has in the past made commitments to keep it in good shape, but much work needs to be done.
“Please, we request that you follow through with your word…” Jeffries said, adding that is a very active playground with plenty of events and children.
However, work needs to be done on the pavement as well as basketball court.
Both said they appreciate the work the city has done in cutting down trees around the park, but much more work remains to be done.
Marson said upgrading the park is in the city’s plans as a comprehensive look at all parks and what needs to be done is under way.
“I am attentive to this,” he said. “We need to do something.”
All city parks are in that larger plan that involves money the city will receive from the American Rescue Plan and the infrastructure package.
Board member Treyvon Simmons said the park has been a “staple for generations” and it is a community park that everyone can enjoy.
