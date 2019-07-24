BLUEFIELD — Bluefield College President David Olive assured local residents at a Bluefield City Board meeting Tuesday the community will be involved in planning for programs at the Herbs Sims Center after the college takes it over.
“Part of what we do at the college is to serve and work with the community,” he said regarding the college’s lease of the facility. “Our students are engaged in being servant/leaders out in the community. It would be our honor to participate with the community in this way.”
Olive spoke at the meeting which included the second and final reading of an ordinance giving the college a 10-year lease on the center, which will maintain its name as well as the popular youth basketball program.
The city is leasing the facility to BC to save money after Princeton Community Hospital announced recently it is purchasing Bluefield Regional Medical Center, losing almost $700,000 in tax revenue since PCH is non-profit. The loss amounts to about 8 percent of the city’s $9.8 million annual budget.
That placed the city in “survival mode,” City Manager Dane Rideout recently said, and essential services can’t be cut. That meant looking at non-essential services and parks and recreation has “a big price tag.”
Rideout said the city can save about $90,000 a year leasing the center, between savings in expenses and revenue from the lease.
After several potential entities were contacted about taking over the center, Bluefield College stepped up to the plate, Rideout said, and the college has already “been a very good partner with us” on Bowen Field and Mitchell Stadium, as well as economic development and entrepreneurship programs.
But many residents questioned the impact it would have in several areas, especially the youth basketball program.
Frederick Martin said he played and coached in the program and “it’s an emotional thing to me. It’s amazing what they did for youth in the program.”
James Greer said he was a “troubled kid” and the center’s program helped him as well as others who may not have found the help elsewhere.
“Will the center be open to troubled kids?” he asked, also wanting to know if previous coaches could be part of the program under Bluefield College.
“They bring up some valid concerns,” said board member Robb Williams.
Williams asked Olive if citizens will be allowed to help coach and be involved.
“Our intention is to have members of the community to help advise how the program will be run,” Olive said. “We are just facilitating stepping into the shoes of the city and making sure the program happens.”
Trouble kids will be welcome.
“We all have failures and don’t always make good decisions,” Olive said. “We are part of helping young men and young women ...”
The college also plans to add a wrestling program which would most likely be at the center.
“All of these become wonderful opportunities for young people,” he said, adding that students at the college already work with youth in the community.
Olive also said leasing the center will help the college consolidate some of its sports programs, like strength and fitness which is now downtown and cardio, and put them under one roof within walking distance to the college.
He said the long-term lease allows the college to invest into the center.
“We will be good caretakers of that facility,” he said.
The basketball program was not the only concern, with several residents not happy with the after-school program that will no longer be offered at the center.
But Rideout said the program will move to the Fitness and Recreation Center on College Avenue.
That program will be kept in place, he said, and be ready in August for up to 35 kids.
Delores French said she had been informed the center can no longer be used as a voting precinct.
“I take my voting very seriously,” she said.
But Olive said he was not aware any decision had been made about continuing to use the center as a voting precinct.
“We are open to discussing that,” he said, adding that the college would need to know details about the hours and space needed.
French suggested meeting with Mercer County Registrar Verlin Moye about the issue.
Ben Donovan said the Bluefield Lions Club has been using the center for its annual fundraiser and has been searching for another place to meet.
“Our primary fundraiser, the pancake jamboree, is at the center,” he said. “We have been looking at various locations to find a place. There have been several possibilities but none have the electric capability (the club needs).”
Donovan said the club doesn’t mind moving, and the college taking over the center “is a great idea,” but they cannot find another place to hold the event, adding that money from the fundraiser goes toward sight conservation and scholarships for Bluefield High School students.
Donovan said he wants to work out something with the college.
Mayor Ron Martin said he thinks the college will “breathe new life into the center” with the level of activity and involvement it can bring with it.
He also said the college’s community involvement will make it a “better situation.”
“It makes all of us better,” he said. “This is a win-win for us and the college.”
Another issue brought up by residents at the meeting is the time council schedules its meetings, which is at noon.
Samuel Harris asked the board so consider moving it to evening hours.
“This time of day is inconvenient and unfair to the people you represent,” he said. “People are mostly at work” or have other obligations during the day and more people could come in the evenings.
Stephanie Piper agreed and told the board she was missing work to attend the meeting.
Former board member Pete Sternloff said the board had over the years been back and forth about the meeting times, and one board kept track and found the noon meeting had more people.
Art Riley said former board member Ellen Light actually kept a record between the noon and evening meeting attendance and it was a “dead heat.”
A petition had 67 signatures on it to ask for an evening meeting at one time was presented to the board, and in response it was changed to the evening.
“None of those 67 people ever attended a board meeting,” he said.
However, Riley said the evening is probably the best because it is as a time when more people would have the opportunity to come if they choose to do so.
Martin said the city would look at the issue again.
