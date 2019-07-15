BLUEFIELD, Va. — In France, Bastille Day was celebrated on Sunday. At Charles A. Peters Baseball Park, history repeated itself as the insurgent Princeton Rays scaled the battlements of the home team and celebrated a 9-4 victory over the Bluefield Blue Jays.
Princeton again got production from throughout its batting lineup, with 14 hits. Bluefield finished strong, with six hits in the bottom of the ninth inning, and broke up a shutout with four runs as a crowd announced as 685 watched.
“We needed all those runs at the end of the game,” said Princeton manager Danny Sheaffer. “I think we played very, very well, except for the ninth inning.”
Both squads are now 12-13 in the Appalachian League. Since July 6, the Rays have been 3-1 against Bluefield and 0-4 versus other league opponents.
Sheaffer said the important thing was another league win.
“In the end, were looking at trying to make the postseason,” he said.
Bluefield was unable to capitalize on scoring chances until the final frame. In both the fifth and sixth innings, the Blue Jays got their first two batters on base -- once thanks to a gem of a bunt single by Steward Berroa -- but to no avail.
“The guys put some good at-bats together, but we came up short in some innings,” said Bluefield manager Luis Hurtado. He calculated that the Blue Jays connected on “22 hard-hit balls.”
Princeton broke a scoreless deadlock in the third inning. With two outs and tow men on, Nick Schnell hit a double to right off Bluefield starter Roither Hernandez, bringing both of his Rays teammates home. Schnell also tripled and scored in the seventh inning.
Schnell said, “That pitcher (Hernandez) was throwing really hard. He was really good. I knew it was going to be importatn to be the first ones on the board, expecially with him being on the mound for them. So I just went up there, thinking ‘Be aggressive’ and ‘Be on time.’ “
Schnell was promoted to Princeton from the Gulf Coast League on July 1, and has secured a hit in all his Appy League games except one. He said he’s battled “some injuries in the past two years.”
“I think I’m finally getting the opportunity to get into a rhythm. I’m seeing live pitching, consistently, for the first time.”
Brett Wisely and Gionti Turner added doubles for Princeton, and Diego Infante smacked a high home run to left center in the ninth, generating his 13th RBI of the season.
Luis Leon, owner of the top batting average in the league, went 1 for 4. His average settled in at .375.
Schnell said that the production throughout the Princeton lineup is “huge” to the team’s success.
“When you see one guy get going, it’s a ripple effect. Everybody gets going. ... It’s easy, when everybody else is relaxed, to be relaxed at the plate.”
Right-handed pitcher Matthew Peguero, a teenager from Venezuela, allowed six hits in five scoreless innings and is now 3-0 as an Appalachian League pitcher, with 18 strikeouts in six starts.
Sheaffer said, “He’s very mature for his age. This is his first time pitching in the states. ... He pitched through some hard contact today, and got away with it, which was really good. It was really good to see him give us five strong innings.”
Peguero said, “I need to continue to do adjustments. When I throw my fastball, the hitters, every time, are ready for that pitch. I neeed to throw more of my pitches low in the zone and use my secondary pitches.”
On the mound, he said, “I never think of the hitters. I think of my pitches.”
Leonardo Jimenez paced Bluefield’s offense, batting 4 for 5 with a double. Berroa went 3 for 4, including a ninth-inning double that brought home the Blue Jays’ first run. Other run-scoring hits in that inning came from Spencer Horwitz, Jimenez, and Angel Camacho’s double off the base of the outfield wall.
The Mercer Cup Series between the two local franchises continues today and Tuesday with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. both evenings at Bowen Field.
Hurtado insisted the Blue Jays will be ready.
“We talk about just keeping going, keep competing, to get back to where we were five games ago,” the manager said. “We’ve got a good discussion right now with the guys. We’re going to keep competing.”
At Bowen Field
Princeton.........002 301 201 -- 9 14 1
Bluefield..........000 000 004 -- 4 15 2
Matthew Peguero, Eleardo Cabrera (6), Wikleman Ramirez (9) and Luis Leon. Roither Hernandez, Juan Acosta (6), Guady Ramirez (8) and Anthony Morales. HR -- Pctn, Infante (5), 9th, 0 on.
