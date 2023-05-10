McDowell County will see an additional bus route starting next month.
John Reeves, general manager of the Bluefield Area Transit (BAT), told members of the City Board Tuesday that a bus will start serving communities in the southwestern part of the county.
Reeves said he has been working with the mayors of the towns involved and they are all on board for a fourth route in the county.
“It will start at Welch and go to Coalwood, Bradshaw, Roderfield and back to Welch,” he said of the new route. “We already have two full-times down there and one that connects Bluefield with Welch.”
The addition of the new route will help cover most of the county.
“Anywhere you are on that loop, you will have the option to come to Bluefield, and get back,” Reeves said. “I am currently getting everything ready to go. It looks like it is going to go on June 13. That will be the first day of it.”
The county is provided the funding to expand the service.
“We were able to get the funding we need from the McDowell County Commission and the EDA (McDowell County Economic Development Authority),” he said.
Reeves said the BAT is now in the process of getting advertisements for the service out and educating people to make sure they know how to utilize the system.
Residents of the southwestern part of the county will have easier access to Welch and to Bluefield as well, with a bus providing transportation from their communities and back.
“I have been getting a lot of comments about this,” Reeves said. “There is a lot of interest in it. I think it will work out good.”
City Manager Cecil Marson said the extra service is welcome.
“It will help us, we will have citizens able to come here and shop,” he said. “I appreciate John for going the extra mile to help the good folks down there.”
“That is awesome,” Mayor Ron Martin said of the new service.
The new $2.7 million BAT Larlyn Patrick McKinney Bluefield Area Transit Regional Transfer Station opened last year on Bluefield Avenue.
About 225,000 riders – with 15,000 of them disabled – use BAT buses annually.
BAT expanded in 2002 to include non-emergency medical transportation, and expanded service to McDowell County in 2003. In 2010, BAT was awarded for being the Most Cost Efficient Rural System in West Virginia, he said. The West Virginia Division has recognized the regional bus system with over 100 awards ranging from greatest passenger increase and best safety program as well as best maintenance program and driver of the year.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
