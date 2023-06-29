BLUEFIELD — Riders of the Bluefield Area Transit system will soon be able to locate a bus with the help of Google Maps.
It was announced at Tuesday’s Bluefield Board of Directors meeting that officials with the transit system are in the final stages of setting up a transit feed specifications system with Google Maps.
Once completed, a patron of the transit system would be able to connect with Google Maps on their cell phone, tablet or computer and enter a starting point and destination point. Google Maps will then instruct them on which buses are available for that destination and when.
“We are trying to figure out ways to make it easier for our customers,” City Manager Cecil Marson said. “As we attract more people to the area, they will have an easier way to find out where the buses are by jumping on Google maps.”
The transit system hopes to have the Google Maps integration completed soon.
The new service is the latest announcement regarding the BAT system.
Just earlier this month, the transit authority launched a new public bus route for McDowell County, which connects municipalities such as Iaeger, Premier, Bradshaw, Roderfield, Yukon, Bartley and War to the city of Welch and Mercer County, according to earlier reports from BAT General Manager John Reeves.
About 225,000 riders — with 15,000 of them disabled — use the Bluefield Area Transit buses annually.
