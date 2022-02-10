BLUEFIELD — A Bluefield Area Transit (BAT) bus driver was honored at the City Board meeting Tuesday for going above and beyond her duty to help out a passenger she recognized on the street who was in jeopardy.
City Manager Cecil Marson said Della Clark, a BAT employee for 11 years, is the “epitome” of a great person and employee.
On Feb. 1, he said, Clark was running her route on Bluefield Avenue when she noticed a visually impaired man she knows as a passenger wandering in the street and in danger of being hit by a car.
She turned her bus around, went back and positioned her bus to protect him, putting on her flashers, Marson said.
“The gentleman didn’t now where he was,” he said, and Clark grabbed him, put him on the bus and made sure he got home safe.
Marson described it as a “moment of truth,” when someone can just look the other way or do what needs to be done to help someone.
“She didn’t look the other way,” he said.
After the incident, though, Clark told no one about it, just continued doing her job.
But a passenger in another vehicle driving by saw the incident and posted it on social media, he said, and that is how the city learned of what Clark did.
“We are very thankful for you and we are very appreciative,” Marson told Clark, referring to her as “phenomenal,” but not just because of her actions to help someone in danger.
“She has never been late (for work), she is always on time,” Marson said. “She is a wonderful woman … and we are so thankful to have her.”
BAT General Manager John Reeves was with Clark and told the city board he has worked with her for almost six years.
“I could go on all day telling everyone about all the times she has gone above and beyond helping others,” he said. “We are very lucky to have her.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
