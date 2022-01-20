BLUEFIELD, Va. — The Bluefield, Va. Fire Department was dispatched and the Virginia Department of Highways (VDOT) was requested Wednesday evening after gravel and boulders slid into a local roadway.
About 6 p.m., the Bluefield Va. Fire Department was paged out to the Hockman Pike area after a motorist reported that some stones, several “as large as a basketball,” had slid off the mountainside, Sheriff Brian Hieatt said. Vehicles could get around the slide, but the motorist was concerned that it could cause a wreck.
Firefighters checked the scene and requested assistance from VDOT since the state agency would have larger equipment, Hieatt said.
“We did notify VDOT,” he said. The sheriff’s office had not heard back from state crews as of Wednesday evening.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.