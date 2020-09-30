BLUEFIELD — The summers in Mercer County will continue to be filled with baseball although it will be in a different format as Major League Baseball and USA Baseball have announced changes to the Appalachian League.
The league that was founded in 1911 will transition from having professional baseball players to some of the top collegiate players from around the United States.
“We’re thrilled to partner with USA Baseball and all the Appalachian League communities in creating a one of the kind summer that’s going to attract the nation’s top collegiate baseball players,” said Morgan Sword, MLB Executive Vice President of Baseball Economics and Operations.
All 10 of the cities and towns that were home to minor league affiliates in the Appalachian League will be part of the restructured wood bat league that is set to begin in 2021.
Bluefield and Princeton will both rebrand their teams for the restructured league which will have a 54-game season wrapping up in August.
“This will continue the long tradition of excellent baseball being played at Bowen Field. This summer of COVID-19 has shown us what a summer without baseball in Bluefield is like. We are all anxious to see the players take the field at Bowen in 2021,” said Bluefield Mayor Ron Martin in a statement.
“The new structure of the League, plus the opportunity to name our own team will absolutely create enhanced interest and community support,” said Princeton Mayor David Graham in the press release.
The league will be the first collegiate summer league in the Prospect Development Pipeline for 300 rising college freshmen and sophomores. The PDP is a player development pathway for amateur players in the United States to national teams.
With USA Baseball running the operations of the league many of the best college players from across the country will be donning the uniforms.
“When the baseball club briefed us on the prospect of a wooden-bat league, I was blown away. This will be extremely high-level ball, featuring the best college players with an excellent chance of making it to the majors,” said Bluefield City Manager Dane Rideout.
Major League Baseball will be assisting in all areas of the league including having a yearly All-Star Game and potentially broadcasting games on the MLB Network throughout the season.
“We are extremely excited to see baseball continue in our area. The support by MLB has been a blessing and will continue the baseball legacy that has been a part of the community for decades,” said Michael Watson, Bluefield, Virginia Town Manager in a statement on the news.
Unlike in professional baseball where the players performing the best will move up during the season, every player will play for one team all summer allowing connections to be built in the communities.
MLB believes that half of the players that are in the league every year will make it to the major leagues in the future.
“Elite level baseball with a personal touch. Local team names and favorite players to watch as their careers progress to the MLB level,” said Princeton City Manager Michael Webb.
The players will be receiving instruction from former MLB players and educational programs to prepare them for career as professional baseball players once they go through the MLB Draft.
“We believe that this league will bring a new set of fans to Hunnicutt Field in anticipation of seeing the next MLB stars and well as following the player throughout his college career,” said Dewey Russell, President of the Princeton Baseball Association and city councilman.
Bluefield has been a member of the Appalachian League since 1937 winning 14 league titles while Princeton started play in 1988 with one league title under its belt.
“These ball clubs in Bluefield and Princeton are two of West Virginia’s finest gems and I can’t wait for this exciting new chapter to get started,” said West Virginia Governor Jim Justice in a press release.
The Appalachian League was one of the leagues that the MLB was planning to cut as it is reducing its minor leagues affiliates from 160 to 120 beginning next season. The MLB owns the league unlike some of the other ones and this was the way to keep baseball in these communities.
“I think its going to be a win-win for all of us but the entire state of West Virginia thanks you all from the bottom of our heart, we think you made a smart and wise decision and we’ll make sure that we return by showing you the hospitality that West Virginia is known for,” said U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said in the press conference.
“I think this is a great day for southern West Virginia to have Appalachian League being solidified in the two areas, Bluefield and Princeton, of West Virginia,” said U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., during the press conference. “It’s an exciting way for families to join together in an affordable way and watch great baseball.”
“This exciting decision will bring top-tier baseball talent into our communities and create new economic investment opportunities in West Virginia and rural areas across our region. Our baseball teams are the spirit of our small towns, and I am excited to attend a game in the newly formatted Appalachian League,” said U.S. Representative Carol Miller, R-W.Va.
There will be a Steering Committee of 14 people from collegiate and professional baseball that will guide the league. Of the members four are head coaches at the college level including Vanderbilt’s Tim Corbin and John Savage of UCLA.
Players in the Appalachian League will play every night in front of scouts along with having state-of-the-art scouting technology that will be available to all MLB teams that could not be at the game.
“This new Appalachian League format will continue that tradition, ensuring that high-level baseball will continue being played in our state for the long-term. I look forward to seeing the next generation of big league stars, and cultivating the next generation of baseball fans, right here in Virginia,” said U.S. Senator Mark Warner, D-Va.
“I am delighted that MLB and the Appalachian League have come to this agreement. I’ve called for baseball to remain in communities like Bluefield, Danville, Pulaski, and Bristol — this format will do just that with high-quality competition on the field for these communities to enjoy for years to come,” said U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, D-Va.
The MLB, USA Baseball and Appalachian League all reinforced that they want these players to get into the community and interact with everyone throughout the summer. The
“Thanks to the new Appalachian League format, local kids will continue to see the future stars in person, build relationships with them, and fall in love with a game trying to live out the hope that they can become one of their heroes one day,” said Jeff Disibbio, President/CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias
All parties are hopeful that the change will boost the attendances at each park every night as locals see the future starts along with more families visiting and scouts from across the MLB attending nightly.
That increase in attendances will likely bring new fans to Mercer County and local officials are hopeful that it provides an economic boost.
“We believe that this new league will bring tourism dollars to the area as fans, visitors, scouts and families will travel to Mercer County - all in the name of baseball,” said Executive Director of Mercer County Convention and Visitors Bureau Jamie Null.
