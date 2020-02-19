BLUEFIELD — The Barter Theatre brought faith, trust and pixie dust to boys and girls in Bluefield on Tuesday.
Actors from the theatre, located in Abingdon, Va., thrilled elementary school students from the region with their production of ‘Peter Pan’. During the two showings, children sat enthralled with the performance.
With the jingling of bells ringing each time the small but feisty Tinker Bell caused her mischief the children were enchanted by the performance. From small giggles to hearty belly laughs, children, ages kindergarten to fifth grade, enjoyed their time at the Bluefield Arts Center.
Performing as Mr. Darling, Peter Pan’s shadow and Captain Hook, Tyler Cramer, of the Barter Theatre, enjoys interacting with the younger generation at plays such as this.
“I think it’s a really magical thing. We’d like to think of our artistry as acts of service to audiences because theatre inspires a lot of empathy and imagination in people. I think that’s something really cool that young children can learn at a young age,” Cramer said.
In his roles, Cramer dedicates his performances to stirring the creativity and emotion of viewers. Further than acting solely for his own enjoyment of the act, he strives to inspire those, such as Bluefield’s children, to follow their dreams whatever they may be.
“I like to think of it as every life you’re able to walk into is a world saved,” Cramer said.
As Hook, Cramer is required to display his acting improv skills during a singing scene where he and Smee, played by Zora Vredeveld, are singing together. While they’re given lyrics they must improv the song and the tune, according to Cramer he enjoys coming up with this.
“Our director said ‘There’s lyrics to this song, make up the song’ we came back in five minutes and said ‘I think we’ve got something.’ We just kind of make it up as we go and it’s a fun little improvisation exercise. It’s a little different every time and that’s one of my favorite parts. The sword fights are also awesome,” Cramer said.
According to Cindy Stonestreet, a board member of the Bluefield Area Arts Center, the theatre provided small study guides for the children, so they could better understand the play. On the guide, children could learn vocabulary regarding acting and the play and a play summary.
“The children were just mesmerized. They also had that background knowledge of what was going on,” Stonestreet said, regarding the children using the study guide.
Students from both West Virginia and Virginia had the opportunity to enjoy the performance. Schools that attended include Bluefield Intermediate School, Mercer Elementary School, Brushfork Elementary School, Abbs Valley Boissevain Elementary School, Mountain Valley Elementary School, Memorial Elementary School, Whitehorn Elementary School, Montcalm Elementary School and Straley Elementary School.
At the first showing, which took place at 10 a.m. Memorial, Whitehorn, Montcalm and Straley elementary schools totaled 453 students. During the second showing Bluefield Intermediate, Mercer, Brushfork, Abbs Valley, and Mountain Valley totaled 470 students.
According to Stonestreet, the opportunity for children to experience creative activities, such as live theatre is vital to growth. Not only does it give the children a unique experience but it nurtures their creative spirits.
“It opens up a whole other world for them. Children in this area don’t generally get to see a lot of [plays] live. They not only get to see it on stage but have an opportunity to meet the actors it opens them up to a lot of different careers and hobbies,” Kelly Knowles, of the Bluefield Preservation Society, said.
Prior to performances, the actors would sit amongst the children in the crowd and answer any and all questions. Further than answering questions they also interacted with the children as both actors and their character roles to give them a personable experience.
“Doing things for the community is huge to the Alliance for the Arts. It’s really important to us that we try to have the Barter Theatre here every year to interact with the students free of charge,” Knowles said.
