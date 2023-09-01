BLUEFIELD — A chance to simultaneously enjoy a downtown brunch and help homeless dogs and cats is coming this Sunday before Labor Day to downtown Bluefield.
Bark-N-Brunch starts 9 a.m. and continues until 3 p.m. this Sunday at The Blue Spoon Cafe at 517 Commerce Street in downtown Bluefield. Ten percent of the brunch’s sales will be donated to the Mercer County Animal Shelter and the Tazewell County Animal Shelter, said Nicole Coeburn, the cafe’s owner.
“Yes, so we are hosting our Bark-N-Brunch. We hosted these a lot in the summer last year,” Coeburn said. “We had several Bark-N-Brunch events, and what those consist of is it’s a brunch that is raising monetary donations.”
Donations including pet toys, beds, blankets, pet food and treats for the animal shelters will be accepted, too.
Pit Bulls Second Chance Rescue has partnered with The Blue Spoon Cafe for Sunday’s brunch event, Coeburn said. The rescue will be offering a free dessert for anybody who is making a donation to the animal shelters. The donations will be delivered to the shelters.
“We’ll split everything up and deliver it, and we’re encouraging everybody to come out and bring their dogs,” she added .”Dogs are outside dining only. The weather looks like it’s going to be nice that day, so we are encouraging people to bring their dogs.”
Choices on the Bark-N-Brunch menu include an omelet with toast, cinnamon apple french toast bake, a breakfast enchilada, a biscuit and gravy platter, quiche, fruit & nut salad, turkey & brie croissant, a chicken salad croissant, hot ham & cheese croissant, doughnuts, bagels, soup, hash brown casserole and more.
And the dogs won’t be left out.
“We have a special doggie menu that features bacon and sausage,” Coeburn said. “We’re going to prepare some special dog doughnuts that are dog friendly. We’ll have pup cups for the doggies that are brought. And we’re just encouraging everybody to come out and enjoy the day for Labor Day weekend and give back to the community and help the animal shelters. They’re always in need of something.”
People coming to the brunch will also get to meet two mixed breed dogs that are looking for a home. One is named Toast, and the other is Cookie, said Cindy Mabardy, co-founder of Pit Bulls Second Chance Rescue. Mabardy plans to attend the Bark-N-Brunch with rescue director Hailey Manes.
While puppies need homes, the adult dogs in area animal shelters need homes, too, and there are advantages to adopting them, Mabardy said. When people adopt an adult dog, they know its temperament, its size when fully grown and other factors.
“Personally, I think the best ones are the seniors,” she said. “They have so much of a story and they want so badly to be loved and have a place to call home.”
Toast and Cookie will be outside The Blue Spoon from noon to 2 p.m., and they will be available for adoption.
“We’re hoping this brings awareness to our community to adopt,” Coeburn said. “We have some wonderful dogs and cats in our local animal shelters, so we’re hoping this raises awareness for adoption. We’re hoping this raises awareness for community involvement to get people volunteering and making a donation when they can, and to just come out and enjoy a nice brunch. The Blue Spoon will be donating 10 percent of the sales from that day will go to our local animal shelters in the two Virginias.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.