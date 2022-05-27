BLUEFIELD — A $50,000 award has been approved for the Bluefield Arts and Revitalization Corp. (BARC) to support joint projects with Mercer County Schools.
The award is from Chorus America, an advocacy, research, and leadership development organization that advances the choral field, with BARC being one of 21 recipients in this inaugural Music Education Partnership Grants program.
“We are pleased to partner with Mercer County Schools to increase educational opportunities in the arts, in this instance using the historic Granada Theater to offer after-school choral singing programs to students and their parents,” said Brian Tracey, Executive Director of BARC. The Granada Theater and the Bluefield Arts Center are operated by BARC.
Proceeds of the award will be used to provide opportunities for intergenerational group singing in Bluefield, using choral music to bring together students with parents, grandparents, guardians, and caregivers, Tracy said in the grant announcement.
A strong relationship between BARC and Mercer County Schools is already in place.
Tracey worked with schools during the current school year to deliver Lessons in Film Education, a film-based educational tool developed by BARC, at the Granada Theater.
He said students would see a film they were studying in class and discuss it after watching the film at the theater.
The choral music program made possible by this grant will build on this successful partnership, he said. Students will come from three schools in Bluefield serving grades K through 8: Bluefield Primary, Bluefield Intermediate, and Bluefield Middle.
Chorus America has awarded a total of $950,000 to the 21 inaugural grant partners of its new program. The grant partners, located across the program’s four regions – British Columbia/Northwest U.S., Central Appalachia, Southwest U.S., and Upper Midwest – each received grants of up to $50,000.
Grant awards will support collaborative projects between community organizations and elementary, middle, or junior high schools during the 2022-23 school year, plus workshops, peer learning, and participation in Chorus America’s annual conferences for the grant partner cohort, according to Chorus America.
Projects are designed to “increase access to choral music education and promote non-arts learning and cultural literacy, while upholding the principles of access, diversity, equity, and inclusion.”
In determining the recipients of this highly competitive and prestigious award, Chorus America employed a two-phase review process to understand the alignment of each project with the program’s core values.
A team of 30 panelists from across the U.S. and Canada reviewed applications and participated in virtual learning sessions with the applicants. In addition, Chorus America engaged a group of 12 community advisors with a wealth of expertise and diverse experiences to help co-create this program based on the needs of potential grantees in the regions this grant program will serve.
BARC was one of only two recipients of the grant in West Virginia.
The development of an intergenerational after-school choral music program is consistent with BARC’s purpose to use the arts to create opportunities for education, employment, and entertainment in downtown Bluefield, Tracey said.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
