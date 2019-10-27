BLUEFIELD — A blaze destroyed a local bar hours after shots were reportedly fired on the premises.
According to Chief Deputy Joe Parks, of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, a victim was shot twice in Legendz Bar and Grill parking lot, after midnight. The victim was transported by personal vehicle.
The shooting is currently being investigated by Sgt. S.A. Sommers of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, Parks said.
A secondary victim was transported to Bluefield Regional Medical Center with head trauma, Parks said. This incident is reported to have occurred at Legendz as well.
Fire departments were called to Legendz Bar and Grill around 7:30 a.m., Joseph George, assistant chief of the Green Valley Fire Department, said.
“It pretty much destroyed the building,” George said. “Over half the building was burned.”
George said the bar was open Friday evening.
“They had closed for the night and locked up, and everything was fine,” George said. “Then we got called out this morning around 7:30 a.m.”
The Green Valley Volunteer Fire Department arrived on scene around 8 a.m. Other units responding included the Bluewell, Bramwell and East River volunteer fire departments and the city of Bluefield Fire Department.
The fire was brought under control quickly, George said. “We had a pretty good knockdown within about 25 minutes.” At that point the fire could be contained.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, George said. However, the West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office will investigate the blaze.
A post on the bar’s Facebook page said it will be closed for the “foreseeable future” due to the fire. A separate post notes that Halloween costume parties were planned for Friday and Saturday night.
