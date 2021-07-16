By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
PRINCETON — A bank robbery suspect from Greenbrier County was apprehended in Princeton after being spotted at a Walmart store in Mercer County, officials confirmed Friday.
Cpl J.W. Gilkeson received a tip Thursday that the male suspect was seen in the Princeton Walmart. With the assistance of the Princeton Detachment of the West Virginia State Police and Walmart loss prevention staff, the male was identified as Gary Toler, 65 of Oceana, according to a statement released Friday by Captain R.A. Maddy of West Virginia State Police.
Maddy said it was also discovered that Toler was traveling in a maroon in color Pontiac Montana van with a female. A short time later a member of the Princeton Police Department located the van. Both Gary Toler and the female were taken into custody for questioning.
Maddy said Gary Lee Toler has been charged with armed robbery and grand larceny. Toler is awaiting arraignment in Southern Regional Jail. The female has not been charged at this time.
The status of this investigation remains ongoing and active.
The bank robbery occurred in the in the Rupert area of Greenbrier County shortly after noon on Wednesday, July 14, according to a Facebook posting by the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.