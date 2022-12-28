BLUEFIELD — The Granada Theater and the City of Bluefield will be celebrating the start of 2023 with a music/dance party followed by the annual Lemon Drop.
Envision, a popular group that plays hits from the 60s, 70s and 80 as well as contemporary top 40 hits, is back at the Granada Theater on Saturday, Dec. 31.
The concert, sponsored by the Bluefield Arts & Revitlaization Corp. (BARC), will start at 8:45 p.m. and last until 11:45 p.m.
Nicole Thompson, House Manager and Program Director for BARC, said Envision’s repertoire encompasses a wide variety of musical styles, including R&B, Beach, Motown/Oldies, Pop, Dance, Funk and Jazz.
Thompson said many who attended the group’s August concert at the Granada were pleased, with comments including:
“We had an absolute blast! Best weekend ever and the band was awesome! All my friends were saying how much they loved the band, which is exactly what I wanted — everyone dancing the whole night!”
“It was phenomenal and we danced for a full 3 of the 4 hours!”
“The band was more than terrific. They kept the group dancing all night.”
Tickets are $50 and available at bluefieldgranada.com. Food and a bar will be available.
After the party at the Granada, area residents can step out onto Commerce Street and enjoy the annual Lemon Drop.
The festivities for the Lemon Drop start at 11 p.m. and residents can help bring in the New Year when it is dropped and the night will be topped off with fireworks at midnight.
