GILES, Va. — A Giles County resident was leading at press time in a bid to unseat incumbent Democrat Chris Hurst to take the 12th District House of Delegates seats.
Republican Jason Ballard, a Pearisburg attorney, was ahead with 11.511 votes to Hurst’s 9,360 with 84 percents of precincts reporting.
Hurst was seeking his third term in office.
Giles County voters gave Ballard an overwhelming majority, 3.894 votes to Hurst’s 640 with nine of 12 precincts reporting.
The 12th District also includes Montgomery County and part of Pulaski County.
The county also went heavily Republican for all statewide races, giving gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin 3.771 votes to Democrat Terry McAuliffe’s 750 with nine of 12 precincts in.
Liberation Party candidate Princess L. Blanding received 46 votes.
Voters gave Republican Winsome Sears 3.698 votes in the lieutenant governor’s race, with Democrat Hala S. Alaya receiving 816 votes.
In the Attorney General race, incumbent Democrat Mark Herring, a Democrat, garnered only 822 votes as Bland County voters chose the Republican challenger, Jason S. Miyares, who received 3,714 votes.
In local Giles County races, two at-large board of supervisors seats as well as two at-large school board seats were on the ballot, but candidates were unopposed.
Paul W. “Chappy” Baker and Richard K. “Ricky” McCoy are on the ballot for supervisors and Phillip a. Pennington and Melissa R. Guynn for school board.
In Pearisburg, Robert L. Dickerson ran unopposed for mayor.
In a special election in Pearisburg, Gary L. Fields Sr. and Frank C. Tanner ran a for a seat on town council to replace the late Judy R. Harrell, who died in February.
Fields was leading in the contest with 392 votes to Tanner’s 148 with two of four precincts reporting.
Three other council seats were also up for grabs with four candidates on the ballot: Kristi D. Eaton,
Cathy M. Clark, Cassie Martin Griffith and Amanda D. M. Davis.
With three of four precincts reporting, Eaton was leading with 715 votes followed by Davis with 616, Clark with 536 and Griffith with 483.
Narrows had two special elections on the ballot.
Two candidates were running for one seat on the Narrows Town Council vacated by Sarah Thwaites, who resigned in July.
John Wallace Mills Jr. and R.E. “Bobby” Lucas sought the seat but none of the four precincts had reported at press time..
C.D. “Tom” Spangler ran unopposed for Narrows mayor, replacing John Davis, who resigned in April.
The Town of Rich Creek had only one contest as Mark E. Clemons and Marty A. Gautier ran for the two available town council seats.
Pembroke had one contested contest.
James D. “Dusty” Stump and C.B. Andrews Jr. ran for mayor.
With two of four precincts reporting, Stump had 195 votes to Andrews’ 109.
Town council had five candidates running for five seats: H. Steve Bremer, Betty Anne Spears, Dana D. “Ace” Munsey, Robert A. Lawson and Donald G. Poteet II.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
