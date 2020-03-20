WELCH — Principals and teachers are riding school buses and delivering meals with some smiles and lessons for their students while schools stay closed during the coronavirus pandemic.
Schools across West Virginia and much of the nation have been closed to help halt the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). County school systems are working to not only continue their students’ education, but also to make sure that children depending on school breakfasts and lunches keep getting the food they need.
In McDowell County, Superintendent Carolyn Falin was out helping deliver meals so students wouldn’t go hungry while school are closed. Many of the school system’s people are stepping out of their usual roles so children will have something to eat.
“It’s an all hands on deck situation,” Associate Superintendent Dr. Ingrida Barker said. “All the teachers are volunteering, and the cooks and bus drivers. All of our services are pitching in to make sure our kids are fed and that our instructional packets are delivered to the students as well.”
Teachers are communicating with their students and giving them lessons over the internet whenever possible. Instructional packets are delivered along with meals to students who don’t have internet access, Barker stated. The packets will be delivered while the school system works to keep students current with their lessons.
“We will do this once a week as long as we don’t have anything else happen,” she added. “The kids have the plans for a week.”
The buses leave schools at 11 a.m. and deliver meals at the students’ regular bus stops. The general timeframe for these deliveries is between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Schools communicate with the parents about the delivery times, and they can learn what’s for lunch on Facebook.
The McDowell County School system has about 2,900 students. Most meals are delivered by bus, but some school principals and faculty members make arrangements to take meals to students when parents or guardians can’t reach the bus stops, Barker said.
“We really have committed personnel who are going above and beyond doing everything they can, so we are blessed with our people,” Barker said.
The daily deliveries are bringing not only food and lessons to the children, but a chance to see familiar faces, too.
“We’ve been feeding them since Monday,” Principal Ginger Blankenship of Kimball Elementary School said. “We started with the buses on Tuesday, though. We deliver packets to the kids and we’re making sure they have everything.”
Helping with the daily deliveries gives Blankenship a chance to see her students.
“I rode the bus yesterday and chatted with a few of them myself,” she recalled. “The kids wait on it. It touches my heart. The bus door closed yesterday and a little boy said, ‘Bye, Miss B!’ I miss them. I miss a hug a day. When I go down the hall and they’ve got their arms up, I hug every one of them. The kids are excited when the bus comes up.”
The lesson plans come with paper, crayons, and other materials the students need. Even the packets for Pre-K children contain materials like Play-Doh and dice they can use to create their own math problems, Blankenship said.
In another part of McDowell County, Principal Sheena Ashby of Iaeger Elementary School and her teachers were helping to deliver meals, too, to their facility’s 253 children.
“It’s going really well, and today I had eight buses. I had two teachers on each bus and some at the school; and all that was, of course, voluntary,” Ashby said. “They have created both online and paper packets for the students.”
Children were glad to see the buses and teachers arrive at the stops.
“They were really happy and we got to smile and wave,” Ashby said. “We absolutely miss our students. This is a family-oriented school and we love them dearly and wish nothing more than doing our job. We’re very appreciative of the staff volunteering their time to taking care of the needs of our students.”
The children’s families are happy to see the school buses arrive at the stops.
“I think it’s very good of them because most kids down this way won’t have a lunch or breakfast,” Kathy Bishop of Carswell Hollow said. She has children in high school and middle school.
“Well, I’d be struggling, to tell you the truth,” Bishop replied when asked about her options if the deliveries were unavailable. “You don’t get much assistance. You have to go to the food bank and stuff. I want to thank them very much. We appreciate everything they can do for us.”
One parent said she was ready to make sure her children had something to eat even if it meant going without food herself.
“I think it’s great. No child left behind,” Sheron Younger of Keystone said. She has children in high school and elementary school. “I’d make quite sure they eat. Even if I don’t eat, they’re going to eat.”
Younger thanked everyone for working to keep children fed.
“God bless them, and keep it up because it shows how our community can come together in a crisis,” she said.
In Mercer County, local schools are delivering breakfast and lunch along regular school bus routes. Parents were alerted Wednesday that they should expect buses to arrive at their morning bus stops four hours after the normal pick up time. For example, if the bus normally arrives at 7:10 a.m,. the bus delivering meals should be expected at 11:10 a.m. Parents and guardians were asked to be present at bus stops with Pre-K through third grade students. Meals can be picked up by parents or guardians, and students don’t have to be present.
In addition to bus delivery, meals may continue to be picked up at all school locations between the hours of 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
“We’ve completed the distribution for today,” Superintendent Dr. Deborah Akers of Mercer County Schools said Thursday afternoon. “I think the drivers finished well before noon, about noon or so. Every route was covered. We plan to continue with the same process (today).”
Akers praised the teachers, drivers, cooks and other personnel who are making the deliveries possible. Mercer County has about 8,000 students.
“Our personnel are just really going above and beyond working with us to get these deliveries to all areas of the county,” she said.
Teachers are sending some lessons to their students digitally and others prepare lesson packets that parents and guardians can pick up at their children’s schools, Akers said.
Akers said the state Department of Education will assess the pandemic situation on March 27. A date had not been set Thursday for reopening schools.
“I think it’s like everything else,” she stated “I think it’s a moving target and we’re all changing and adjusting as best we can.”
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
