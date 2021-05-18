BLUEFIELD — After a year of COVID shutdowns and precautions, the region is getting a festival featuring carnival rides, vendors and a daredevil who’s ready to show them something they can’t believe is possible.
Last year, the pandemic caused the 2020 Cole Chevy Mountain Festival and other events across the country to close as a precaution. In April, the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias announced plans for a 10-day festival at Bluefield City Park starting Friday, June 4 and continuing through Sunday, June 13.
These plans include the return of the James H. Drew Exposition. And the carnival plans to have special performer for all 10 days of the festival, record-setting human cannonball David “The Bullet” Smith.
“We’re going to shoot him over one of the tall rides,” said Jimmy Drew, president of one of the companies making up the James H. Drew Exposition.
Smith has appeared at previous James H. Drew carnivals in Bluefield. During his career, Smith has broken several world records. According to the Guinness Book of World Records, he achieved the greatest height by a human cannonball – 89 feet – in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Nov. 26, 2019.
“We’ve got him for the whole run of the 10 days of the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival,” Drew said.
Smith was anticipating his upcoming stop in Bluefield.
“Yes, yes, I’m looking forward to it,” Smith told the Bluefield Daily Telegraph later. “It’s nice to have festivals again.”
Smith said that he used the time off to perfect his human cannonball show.
“I’m not sure exactly what the schedule will be. I think we’re going to be doing multiple shows a day and maybe a night show. I spent the year off making my stuff better with brand new paint jobs, new lighting and a new sound system, which is so important so people can hear you and the music gets you pumped. It’s all about having a good time for people and putting them in the mood for the show.”
The goal is to give the audiences something really memorable.
“It’s my job to show them something they can’t believe is possible,” Smith said. “That’s what I do.”
Being so close to the West Virginia and Virginia border will add an extra element to the show.
“I’m going to be shooting from West Virginia over the state line and landing in Virginia, or vice versa,” Smith stated. “I’m going to shoot across the states.”
Touring again after a year is good, and the feelings that people are having for shows and festivals again is special, he added.
“I feel great coming into Bluefield. I’m really excited,” Smith stated. “One of the things I’ve noticed since I came back again, I think I feel the joy in it again, and other performers are feeling their enjoyment, too. It just seems like the fair atmosphere for everybody has become something a lot more appreciated and enjoyed prior to (pandemic).”
Smith said that he has worked with the James H. Drew Exposition for years, and he’s looking forward to working with the carnival again.
“They’ve been like family to me because of the way they’ve treated me from the first day 21-years go,” he stated.
In the early days, Smith was on the road with his then 2-year-old daughter. During his first human cannonball shows for James H. Drew, she would be riding the carousel. After meeting Jimmy Drew face-to-face, the carousel was later moved near the cannon so she could ride it, he recalled.
“He’s just a wonderful, wonderful human being,” Smith said.
So far this year, only one stop in North Carolina has canceled, but with the other 21 venues, “we were 100 percent,” Drew stated.
Precautions against COVID-19 have been “optional” at each venue, he added.
“You see some people with the masks, some people who don’t. We’ve not had spikes in the virus in any of the places we have operated,” Drew said.
