CHARLESTON — In-person instruction in state schools started Tuesday in 46 counties, with nine, including Mercer County, having only remote instruction this week.
But Gov. Jim Justice cautioned that “some level” of coronavirus cases may occur.
“It’s been 179 days that our kids have been without their teachers and out of the classroom,” Justice said in his COVID-19 briefing Tuesday. “Our kids need to have the opportunity to be back in school and our parents need the choice to have our kids back in school.”
However, he also announced that school-related COVID-19 outbreaks have already been identified within 11 facilities in five counties across the state, including six schools in Kanawha County, with only one positive case (related to staff in these cases) placing it in the category of an “outbreak.”
That is a scenario that Justice said could occur after students return with “some level of outbreaks, and we are going to have to address that.”
It may impact only one class, he said, as far as appropriate mitigation is concerned.
State Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch said each incident will be handled locally at the impacted school.
“The superintendents did exactly what we we asked,” he said of the outbreaks already being addressed, working “hand in hand” with the local health departments and using Dr. Ayne Amjad, the state Health Officer and head of the state Bureau of Public Health, as a “safety net.”
Justice and other members of his panel also addressed questions about the color coding system, with eight counties that were orange and one red, Monongalia County, not allowed to offer in-person instruction this week or hold sports events.
Each Saturday night at 9 p.m. the updated color-coded map is posted and that determines how schools operate the following week. A panel of educators and medical experts make the final determination on Saturday using statistics through Friday at midnight.
Justice said he knows it was “disappointing” on Sept. 5 for the orange counties, where the rolling seven-day average of daily positive cases exceeded 10, based on a per-100,000 population model.
Any county in orange this Saturday night (Sept. 12), though, will be allowed to hold in-person instruction next week but no ball games, only practice.
“We did not want them to start right back and potentially compound an issue that already existed,” he said of the first week of school and community spread of the virus. “I want our kids back in school … We have to follow the sciences, we have to follow the mathematics. We don’t want to make a mistake and compound the issue.”
“It’s about controlling community spread,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, the state COVID-19 Czar, adding that everyone wants to get children, teachers and staff back in school safely.
It’s a matter of the “public health of the county,” he said of the color coding system.
The spread rate of orange is 10-25 average per day over a rolling seven-day period and over 25 is red, which stops in-person instruction as well as all sports and extracurricular activities.
“That is too much spread in the community,” he said, adding that each county is considered a separate entity.
All residents can help keep that spread down, he said, by protecting themselves by wearing a mask, avoiding crowds and physically distancing.
Justice also explained why Monroe County was in the red on Saturday, but the panel changed it to orange.
Monroe County, because of its low population (below 16,000), status was based on a rolling 14-day average, not seven.
But the panel saw that on the 14-day base, some of the cases from an outbreak at Springfield Center, a skilled-nursing facility, would be counted although the situation had stabilized and the county has had seen fewer cases in the previous last seven days.
Justice said that is why the panel used a seven-day rolling average and the rate then placed Monroe County in the orange zone rather than the red.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.