PRINCETON — Who should approve the location of a medical cannabis dispensary planning to open near Princeton was sent back Tuesday to the Mercer County Board of Health.
In February, members of the Mercer County Board of Health said the decision about whether to approve the future site of the Greenlight Dispensary should be made by the Mercer County Commission. The board’s members argued that it was a business decision that had nothing to do with health.
The medical cannabis dispensary was the agenda Tuesday during a county commission special meeting.
“We really don’t have jurisdiction to do that,” said Gene Buckner, president of the Mercer County Commission about approving the dispensary’s location.
Buckner then invited Bonnie Allen, the health department’s interim administrator, to address the commission.
“The main reason the board wanted me to send a letter is because it really doesn’t have anything to do with health,” she told the county commission. “It really doesn’t have anything to do with whether the folks get the cannabis or anything. They feel it’s more of a county commission issue because of where it’s at, property values.”
Allen said that residents have come to the board of health and voiced concerns about property values.
“There’s only three parking spaces, it’s a really bad intersection at (Route) 460,” she added.
The West Virginia State Code’s regulations concerning medical cannabis dispensaries includes where they can be located.
“We have to go by state code, and state code does not allow us to make those decisions,” Buckner stated before asking if the other commissioners had any thoughts about the topic.
“You’re correct. State code dictates what’s allowable,” Commissioner Greg Puckett told Buckner. “I believe that the ordinance that was passed back in 2017 reflects that it cannot be located within a thousand feet of a school, daycare or church. It does not meet any of those qualifications, so there is really no ruling and it’s going to be another business that we have in our community wherever it is located. We do not have zoning in this county; so, therefore, it’s permitted to be in that location.”
“My understanding is that the health department does have some quasi jurisdiction in that effect, that they can rule on the health of the public and what the consideration of the health department is. That is not something that the county commission can do,” said Commissioner Bill Archer.
Basically, according to the West Virginia State Code, all the board of health is doing is approving the site, Allen said.
“As long as the business is in compliance with the code, it’s allowable in the county,” Puckett told Allen.
“We were trying to make a point because it doesn’t have anything to do with health,” Allen said later. “Just approving the site, and it just seemed kind of strange, so we felt like the commission should at least know our concerns and be able to make a decision.”
“Essentially, from what I understand, it’s back to the board of health to determine,” she said after leaving the meeting. “Again, they’re not within a thousand feet of a church, a school or a daycare. Some of the residents were concerned or business owners were concerned that in the future, there won’t be able to be a daycare within a thousand feet. and they were a little bit concerned about property values and those types of things.”
The Mercer County Board of Health will meet March 30 at noon, Allen said. The dispensary will be on the agenda.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.