BLUEFIELD, Va. — As August comes to a mid-point, schools are starting to have students back for their first days.
Tazewell County and Bland County schools will be going back for their first day on Thursday, August 18.
Both schools will still be offering virtual learning through the Region 7 Virtual Learning Academy, but school officials anticipate more in-person students this year rather than virtual.
“Our numbers for virtual learning has dropped since we first started it because of COVID, and we are looking forward to getting as many students back into school for in-person instruction,” said Laura Radford, superintendent of Bland County Schools.
Public relations director of Tazewell County Schools, Lindsey Mullins, also believes virtual learning numbers will be lower this year.
“We believe we’ll have more in-person students because we have found that our students learn and like classroom learning more than virtual,” she said.
Mullins also said that they are fully prepared if COVID should become an issue again.
“We have taken care of a lot of issues like if COIVD becomes a problem, we have equipped all of our students with laptops,” she said.
Bland County’s goals this year include addressing the learning gaps COVID has caused in the past few years.
“We are excited for a fresh start and are ready to get our students back to school and in the classrooms,” said Radford.
With inflation the way it is right now, there was some anticipated struggles for teachers, but both Bland and Tazewell say their teachers have not reported any issues.
“I haven’t heard of anything from our teachers about it, but our community organizations have been a big help to our students and parents to make sure they get the school supplies they need,” said Radford.
School officials are very excited for the fall semester to start on Thursday, and anticipate a great year.
“We just welcome our students back to the classroom, and we hope for an exciting year,” said Mullins.
Among the other surrounding counties, Buchanan is the only one that has already returned having their first day on Monday, August 15.
Other schools in the surrounding area will be starting in the next couple of weeks as well with Monroe County returning on August 25, Mercer County on August 26, and McDowell County on August 29.
Contact Kassidy Brown at kbrown@bdtonline.com.
