PRINCETON – Parents getting their children ready for a return to school will soon receive some additional help.
The Mercer County Starting Points Family Resource Center will host its yearly Back to School Bash on Friday, Aug. 12 from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the Princeton Recreation Center.
This is a free event which offers backpacks stuffed with supplies to Mercer County children, organizers said.
Students are due back in school in Mercer County on Friday, August 26.
The challenge for parents working to get their children ready for a return to school is even greater this year due to inflation, and the rising cost of school supplies, food and other everyday necessities.
Starting Points (a program of Child Protect of Mercer County) is hosting the yearly Backpack Bash. Children will be given a backpack filled with school supplies.
The event will also encompass a resource fair for families at the event. Vendors at the event will include local health organizations, local law enforcement and others, organizers said.
Children must be present at the fair to receive a backpack. Backpacks are available to all students regardless of income.
“We want to be able to help ease the financial obligation for families, as back to school approaches”, said Starting Points Manager Tonya Milam. “We know there are several costly aspects of sending children back to school, one including buying new backpacks and supplies. This is where we decided we could help.”
Starting Points has partnered with Princeton Church of God as well as Community Connections, Inc. to host this annual event. The event will take place at the Princeton Rec Center Field.
“There are several factors making finances tight with family this year, including effects from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and the recent rise of inflation,” Stephanie Hill with Starting Points stated.
For questions regarding the Back to School Bash, contact Starting Points at 681-282-5169 or tonya@mercerchildprotect.com.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
