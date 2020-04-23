CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday afternoon he has a team working a “format, a guideline” that will lay out a plan to take more steps toward getting back to a normalcy and lifting some restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It will be fluid and it will be changing from time to time,” he said, but he has still not indicated what those next steps will be or when they may happen.
“We are looking at input from other states, from the federal government and from our experts in every way,” he said. “Then we are gauging the progress with the curve… and hotspots and testing…”
The curve is related to a downward trend in the number of positive coronavirus tests across the state.
Justice again said some areas of the state could open up for business sooner than others, as areas where outbreaks have been prevalent may be behind in taking steps.
“There are many different variables,” he said, adding that it is like playing a chess game that requires many piece of a puzzle to fit together.
Justice said in the “very near” future more information will be released on a “roadmap of where we are going.”
But it will be fluid and “pivot all the time” if needed, he added.
Justice also once again said the economic engine must start soon and it’s a balancing task of how to start it as safely possible.
“This situation can bump up and bite us (if the engine is started too soon),” he said, but the looming possibility of “slipping into a depression” if it’s too late.
But he reiterated that “our people” are working on the plan and “we will tell you when we know.”
On another issue, Justice said the nursing home testing is continuing and other states are now following West Virginia’s lead in testing all residents and staff of all nursing homes.
“Those outbreaks in nursing homes have been very, very alarming,” he said. “That’s why we went on a crusade to test everybody. The CDC (Center for Disease Control) may make the recommendation nationwide.”
Bill Crouch, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), said 38 long-term care facilities in the state are being tested with 11 completed and one with full results.
“We are showing good results,” he said.
Crouch also said an attempt is under way to try to find people to work at nursing homes to offer some relief to those who have been on the front lines.
“It’s a difficult environment out there right now,” he said.
Justice also said the National Guard now has two mobile testing units, the first NG in the nation to provide such support.
The units are used for rapid testing response where there are outbreaks.
When the DHHR is notified of an outbreak, Justice said one of the units will be dispatched within 45 minutes.
As far as the progress of Workforce West Virginia, Justice said 8,000 more unemployment claims were processed on Tuesday and the backlog of claims should be completely caught up by last night.
“We tripled the manpower,” he said. “And we tripled it again because that was not enough.”
The Governor also said that self-employed workers as well as independent contractors and those with no work history can start applying for benefits online at 10 p.m. on Friday.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
