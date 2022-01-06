BLUEFIELD — Work on the Grant Street Bridge project has resumed after a lengthy delay and should now be back on track.
Crews are busy this week, using a crane to remove some parts of the bridge, a demolition process that must be completed before a new bridge is erected.
“Hopefully, late spring or summer, it will be done,” Bluefield City Manager Cecil Marson said of the new bridge. “We’ve talked to Norfolk Southern, the Department of Highways (DOH). It’s a daily discussion.”
The DOH is overseeing the project.
“Nobody has stopped paying attention,” he said. “There were some demolition issues and they had to go back and talk to the engineers to get it hammered out.”
Marson said by Jan. 17 people “will start seeing some major work.”
“I think all of the snags and getting things approved are done. I think those are pretty much behind us,” he said. “It’s a big project. It’s going to get done, but not as fast as any of us like.”
Marson said the project includes some big organizations to work through, like Norfolk Southern and the Department of Highways.
“It takes a little bit of time,” he said of the process of demolition over tracks where trains are moving. “It’s not as easy as just banging it out and get it done.”
Work on the $10 million project to replace the dilapidated bridge started earlier this year, but is dependent on Norfolk Southern clearing the way to demolish the 80-year-old structure over its tracks.
One small section on the north side of the bridge was taken down months ago, but that was because it was not over a track, city Engineer Kerry Stauffer said recently, and the railroad had to do an in-house permitting process to clear the way for work to be done.
“That has been the delay,” he said.
But work has resumed and Marson said he wants to assure residents the bridge will be completed as soon as possible.
“It will be great,” he said, adding that DOH and Norfolk Southern want to get it done as well.
The 320-ft. bridge, built in 1941 and providing a link from the North End and East Side to Princeton Avenue, was closed in June 2019 after failing a state safety inspection.
Residents who used the bridge were left with relying on a hazardous circuitous route to get into the city and to get help if needed from first-responders.
An all-out effort by the city and community leaders from the impacted areas followed and in October 2020, Gov. Jim Justice visited the city to announce the money had been found to replace the bridge after engineers determined a repair was not feasible.
The DOH put the project on a “fast track,” with an initial goal of being finished by the end of this year.
But Joe Pack, the DOH District 10 engineer/manager, said earlier this year he did not expect the bridge to be finished until well into this year.
Pack said it is a “meticulous” process and the original goal of finishing it this year could not be met.
“It will take awhile,” he said. “I think it’s 140 or 150 working days to demo that bridge simply because we have to take it down piece by piece so we don’t infringe upon the railroad. It’s not like where you can set some dynamite blast and the bridge is gone. It is all staged. It is one piece at a time… It is a precise operation that has to be planned and the process has to be a little slower than what it would normally be.”
Brayman Construction Corp., based in Hinton, was the low bidder on the project at more over $8 million, but the total cost will be about $10 million.
Of that total, $8 million, or 80 percent, will come from the federal Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) with the $2 million local match from Transportation Development Credit derived from the West Virginia Parkways toll revenue.
Norfolk Southern agreed to contribute $500,000 to the project and relinquish ownership of the bridge to the city. However, work is dependent on cooperation in closing certain tracks to work above.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.