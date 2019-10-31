TAZEWELL, Va. — A large loan award was announced for the Back of the Dragon Welcome Center in Tazewell.
An amount of $150,000 was awarded from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA) Tourism Capital Improvement Matching Fund, according to a release from VCEDA. In addition to this sum, another development loan was given by the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission.
The second loan was administered by the Virginia Resources Authority, the release said.
“We at the Back of the Dragon are thankful for the partnerships we have with VCEDA and the Tobacco Commission. We look forward to helping in strengthening the regional economy together. We also appreciate the support we have received from Tazewell County and the Town of Tazewell. We believe there is a bright future for motor tourism in our region,” Jay Shott of the Back of the Dragon said.
The funding from VCEDA will be used in projects including the parking lot, site development, construction and more. The welcome center structure is 5,292 square feet on 1.2 acres of land located at 592 Main Street in Tazewell.
“As a resident of Tazewell, I have personally experienced the growing popularity of Back of the Dragon. As the old saying goes, ‘the proof is in the pudding.’ It is not unusual to see hundreds of motorcycles and sports cars visit over the course of a weekend. The project investors are young, successful and willing to invest in their childhood community. I am honored to play a role in supporting this project and will continue to support projects that will bring even more visitors to our area. This will help serve as a catalyst in further diversifying our economy,” Delegate Will Morefield said in the release.
The Back of the Dragon ride offers 32 miles and 438 curves, the release said. Vehicles that frequent the ride include sports cars and motorcycles.
“I am pleased that tourism in Southwest Virginia has led to the creation of another business int he 38th district. The Back of the Dragon will continue to lead to great economic prosperity in Tazewell and Smyth County,” Senator Ben Chafin, a member of the Tobacco Commission, said in the release.
