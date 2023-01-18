TAZEWELL, Va. — A photo of a segment of the Back of the Dragon motorcycle/sports car destination in Tazewell County is featured on the front of the 2023 Virginia Travel Guide.
“It is a tremendous honor for Visit Tazewell County to be featured on this year’s Virginia Travel Guide,” said AJ Robinson, Tazewell County’s Director of Communications and Tourism. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to put Tazewell County out in the forefront of Virginia tourism and know the recognition will help attract potential travelers to our community, spurring economic growth.”
Robinson said the aerial photo, by Hal Brainerd, is of the “kudzu curve” on Rt. 16 during the fall.
The curve is one of many along the 32-mile stretch of Rt. 16 from Tazewell that crosses three mountains to Marion, the only state-designated motorcycle route and premier riding road on the East Coast.
Larry Davidson, who spearheaded the designated route, is president of Dragon Fire LLC, which operates the Back of the Dragon.
“My goal was to show the road is real,” he said in a previous story about the 12-ft. dragon beside the Back of the Dragon headquarters/welcome center in Tazewell. “It’s everything you would want in a road to ride a motorcycle and sports car. It’s challenging, it’s thrilling. You have to be on your A game.”
Davidson said the dragon represents the reality of the road as well as the intimidation of the challenge.
“When you stand in front of that dragon and look at it, it’s intimidating,” he said. “That road is real and intimidating, with 438 curves over three mountain ranges. It’s a challenge to stay on the mindest to keep yourself safe and feel the bite of road and enjoy the ride. We want you to realize you are riding the back of a dragon.”
The welcome center, located at 592 W. Main St., includes a shop, bar, a Back of the Dragon food truck and Slingshot rentals.
Robinson said the county appreciates Davidson and Beth Takach, also with Back of the Dragon, “who consistently work to move our tourism industry forward.”
Visit Tazewell County will be one of three different covers for this year’s Travel Guide.
“We are thrilled and delighted to feature these destinations as the covers of this year’s Virginia Travel Guide,” Rita McClenny, President and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation, said in the announcement. “Showcasing everything Virginia has to offer with personal insights and breathtaking photography, this guide will highlight for travelers just how special the Commonwealth is as a destination and attraction.”
The Travel Guide “highlights relaxing getaways, exciting adventures and memorable places to discover throughout Virginia – all through the eyes of passionate locals. Hear their perspectives, explore their recommendations and follow along on their transformational trips as they share everything they love about the state they call home.”
About 275,000 guides are printed annually and are available for free on virginia.org and at welcome centers around the commonwealth.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.