BRAMWELL — Snowy winter forecasts often keeps travelers at home, but the promise of snow and cold encourages ATV enthusiasts who are ready for a wintry riding experience.
Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. predicted that 4 to 8 inches of snow could start falling over the region late Saturday evening. Usually, such a forecast would curtail outdoor activities, but it’s a boon for skiing and now, thanks for rising interest, ATV riding on the Hatfield-McCoy Trail.
Jeffrey Lusk, executive director of the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority, said the numbers of riders who came to the trail system during December 2020 and January looked good when compared to the same time last year.
“It looks really good coming into the new year. It looks like we’re going to have another year of growth and we’re very excited about that,” Lusk said, adding the number of permits that were sold last season is still being tabulated, but the revenue is looking good.
“Revenue wise, we were up in December and January on permits sales revenue. It’s a great time to start the year up,” he stated.
Gov. Jim Justice closed the Hatfield-McCoy Trail from March to May 2020 to help control the spread of COVID-19. When the trail system reopened, pickup trucks and RVs hauling ATV trailers quickly became a common sight in Mercer County again.
“We’re seeing riders come back in droves. I’ve had conversations with several of our lodging providers,” Lusk said. “It looks very positive for them for the spring, so we’re real excited about that and we look to hopefully this year reopen some of our trailheads. The trails are open.”
While some tourism venues see a drop off in visitors when winter arrives, but it’s not a problem for ATV riders.
“No, it’s not,” Lusk said. “When the weather turns colder, we see more riders come down from the Northeast. The Northeastern riders, a lot of them ride snowmobiles, so they have all the necessary gear to ATV ride in the cold; so what we see usually when we see cold weather is a decrease in riders coming up from the south and an increase in riders coming down from the north.”
Riders calling the northern states home bring winter helmets and other seasonal gear with them, so they don’t have to go out and acquire what they need for wintertime riding.
“They already have all that because they’re power sports enthusiasts that do ride snowmobiles,” Lusk stated.
Jamie Null, executive director of the Mercer County Convention & Visitors Bureau said she has been hearing good reports, too, about the opening of the new riding season. Companies offering lodging are seeing more guests than they did this same time last year.
“As a tourism organization, throughout the years we have seen more winter riding slowly building. I do believe the pandemic moved it up even more so, faster than we initially thought. People are still having that desire to get out,” Null said. And like Lusk, she said that today’s technology makes winter riding more of an option.
“They can ride really comfortably in the cold,” Null said.
The trail is less crowded during the winter, too, and riders get more opportunities to enjoy the mountains’ winter scenery.
“It’s like riding in a snow globe,” Null stated.
Communities like Bluewell and the Town of Bramwell have not seen the drop off in ATV tourists that have greeted past winter seasons.
“Well, there has been no let up in the ATV traffic yet,” Mayor Louise Stoker of Bramwell said. “And in years past, there has been. They love the snow.”
This weekend’s forecast appeared to be attracting more out-of-state visitors. Stoker was already seeing pickup trucks hauling ATVs coming into the area.
“It’s Friday. We’ve already had people coming in and coming to stay at the places as overnight guests,” she said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.