BLUEFIELD, Va. — Roaring ATVs raised dust and splashed through mud Friday as riders returned to the Spearhead Trail after weeks of inactivity mandated by a pandemic.
The Spearhead Trail was closed March 30 for at least 30 days after the Town of Pocahontas declared a state of emergency and asked for a temporary closure due to fears then about out-of-state visitors bringing coronavirus (COVID-19) into the area. Pickup trucks hauling ATVs started becoming a familiar sight again as the trail reopened Friday. One sign of the times is the masks being worn at ATV establishments and guests being urged to maintain social distancing and take other precautions such as using hand sanitizer.
Sunny weather greeted visitors when they arrived at the Trailhead Resort & Adventures near Bluefield, Va. ATV riders started hitting the trail early that morning. Vince “Muddman” Rogers of Muddman Adventures had been out riding since about 9:30 a.m., and he was planning to go back out again.
Rogers said he loves the Spearhead Trail and likes how the system in Tazewell County had been groomed for returning riders.
“It was fun before, but now it’s super fun,” he said, adding that when he leads groups to the trail, the Spearhead offers them steep climbs, sharp turns, sand, dust, mud and “the whole gambit.”
“You don’t have to go anywhere but one spot,” Rogers said of the trail’s variety.
Inside the trading post, new arrivals were signing in and about to head for their cabin. General Manager Caterina Bradley took a few moments to describe how the reopening was proceeding. Many of the cabins had been booked already. The trailhead had been quiet for weeks, but that was changing rapidly.
“It’s been really exciting,” she said. “It’s great. We love it, and we missed the sound of everything.”
Tim and Andrea Clendenin of Mocksville, NC were visiting the Spearhead Trail for the first time.
Well, I just heard a lot about it and we just use our ATV on our property and stuff, and had never done this or the Hatfield-McCoy Trail,” Tim said. “We started calling and looking and I talked to Caterina, and she said we’re open Friday and with the short notice you can come up, we’ve got a spot. Next weekend, they’re already booked, so we decided to come on up.”
“We’ve been wanting to do this,” Andrea said. “Actually, last month was a big birthday for him. Everything closed down. We were all stay at home, so we can go out and celebrate his big day.”
Across the border in West Virginia, the Hatfield-McCoy ATV Trail was being prepared for its reopening May 21, just in time for the Memorial Day Weekend.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.