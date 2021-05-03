PEARISBURG, Va. — The Giles County Sheriff’s Department is currently searching for a baby boy that was abducted in the area of Big Stony Creek Road in Ripplemead Sunday afternoon.
The Giles County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Noah Gabriel Trout who was abducted from his nursery at the Riverview Baptist Church in Ripplemead by a currently unidentified female.
According to the department, Trout is almost two years old, born June 24, 2018, approximately 50 lbs, with a red birth mark on the back of his neck and last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and bright orange jacket.
The vehicle has been described by witnesses as a dark colored van or SUV with an Army sticker on the back. There is not yet an identifiable suspect in the abduction, according to the Sheriff’s Department. Deputies are actively investigating and have asked the public to be on the lookout for the described vehicle and child.
Anyone with information about the abduction is encouraged to call the Giles County Sheriff’s Department at 540-921-3842. A tip hotline has been setup at 540-696-6013. If the child is spotted, please call 911.
— Contact James Trent at jtrent@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.