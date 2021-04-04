CHARLESTON — Part of a state Senate plan to gradually end the personal income tax includes a hike in the hotel/motel tax, a move that has local ATV resort owners dismayed.
Fifteen of those owners sent a joint letter to all state senators last week, asking them to remove that tax hike, which is proposed at 4.3 percent.
The letter comes on the heels of a summit set by Gov. Jim Justice for Monday to try to iron out differences in the three plans to end the personal income tax on the table.
In Justice’s plan, 60 percent of the personal income tax would end starting July 1,2022, with a loss of more than $1 billion to the state for fiscal year 2022-23.. He wants a variety of tax increases to raise more than $900,000 to help make up for the lost revenue.
That includes increasing the consumer sales tax from 6 percent to 7.9 percent along with targeting extra taxes on soft drinks, beer, tobacco products, among other products and services.
The Senate version raises the state sales tax to 8.5 percent, imposes a hotel-motel tax of 4.3 percent and sets a sales tax on food, a tax that was eliminated in 2013 because it was considered regressive. It also does not have a sales tax increase on alcoholic beverages or soda, but does include the tax hike on tobacco and vape products.
In the House version, no tax increases at all are included as it relies on a longitudinal approach, gradually eliminating the personal income tax as revenues grow enough to support the decreases.
Justice maintains eliminating the tax will make it more attractive for people and businesses to move into the state and residents who work in the state will receive more than enough money in their paychecks to compensate for the extra taxes.
The plan has already sparked a chorus of opposition and ATV owners joined the ranks when the Senate plan was revealed.
Mike Constantino, owner of Four Wheeler Heaven in Coaldale, is leading the owners group and said customers already pay a 6-percent hotel/motel tax on top of the sales tax rate and another 1 percent if within city limits, which could bring to total tax to 19.8 percent in some cases.
“I just hope the state doesn’t bow down to his (Justice’s) complete package,” he said.
Constantino said he understands getting rid of the personal income tax may have merit, “but doing so to add all of these taxes on top of small businesses like me, plus many more, is just not the way to go about it.”
Tourists who use the Hatfield-McCoy trail system may go elsewhere with the extra costs, he said, including to Tazewell County’s Spearhead trail system where the total tax in Virginia is only 5.3 percent.
Constantino also said that ending the personal income tax to entice people to move to West Virginia does nothing for tourism because they are visiting, and the state wants tourists.
“He is asking the tourism industry to eat it,” he said. “I don’t think that is very fair. It could hurt jobs and businesses. I have to pass these extra taxes onto customers or eat it.”
For small businesses, even the loss of a few guests hurts, he added, and makes it more difficult to stay in business.
“We depend on people visiting here,” he said. “I think it’s a bad idea. This tax is just going to hurt our area.”
Those are some of the points made in the letter to the senators, which also said the trail system keeps growing in popularity and nothing should be done to risk stifling the growth.
“In 2020, the Hatfield-McCoy Trail System sold nearly 65,000 trail permits, which represents the highest number of annual permits ever sold, and the system’s 20th consecutive year of growth in ridership,” the letter said. “A 2020 report released by the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority estimated that the Hatfield-McCoy Trails generated more than $38 million in economic output in 2019 - more than 3.8 times the estimated annual economic output generated by the trails in 2006.”
The letter said the ATV resort owners believe the proposed tax increase “could crush more than a decade of consistent growth in Southern West Virginia’s tourism industry and force small, locally-owned lodging operators out of business, causing a trickle-down effect of lost jobs and tax revenues. “
“We urge you to reconsider these proposed tax increases because they would disproportionately impact small West Virginia lodging operators who have invested so much in sharing our Wild, Wonderful state with the rest of the world,” the letter concluded.
Some local legislators, including state Sen. Chandler Swope (R-6th District), support eliminating the tax, and Swope said he understands some tax hikes are necessary to offset the revenue loss to the state.
But he wants border counties protected to a degree and he is also questions the motel/hotel tax increase.
Any tax hikes on products can prompt people to cross state lines to purchase products, as they did with the hike in the gasoline taxes over the years.
“I very strongly believe that elimination of personal income tax would result in the largest boom in our economy than anything we have done in the last 50 years,” he said Thursday. “However, I fear that the hotel/motel tax is likely to result in negative growth in our area and will do what I can to have the tax reduced or eliminated.”
A final plan will probably include parts of all the plans and will consider the cross-border issues, he said. “I’m hopeful a final plan can be achieved. If so, it will trigger the biggest economic development in the history of West Virginia.”
However, Del. Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer, is opposed to any plan that raises taxes and said recently he does not “favor the Governor’s bill in any way, shape or form.”
Organizations like the AARP and chambers of commerce around the state also oppose the plan.
Jeff Disibbio, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias, said recently the area should not be burdened with something that will not help.
“The Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias is an advocate for any opportunity to expand business in our area,” he said. “However, it must be done in a way that makes financial sense. If we can find a solution that entices an influx of business and citizens without being overly burdensome on our citizens and businesses then we would champion that opportunity.”
Competitiveness must be maintained with any legislative move, he added.
“It is imperative that we structure it in such a way as to not place our border county businesses at a competitive disadvantage with surrounding states,” Disibbio said. “A sales tax that is comparable to others around us would be ideal in that it would give businesses equal footing and allow the market forces to let the consumer choose where they spend their money.”
On Friday, Justice said whichever version advances needs to be fair.
“It is mandatory that we do not lay this burden on one sector in order to benefit another,” he said of the tax increases. “We need to spread this around to where we have the ability to make everybody cash positive.”
Justice was referring to his plan to put enough money in people’s pockets by gradually ending the personal income tax to more than make up for the extra money they will spend because of tax hikes.
When the income tax is completely gone, he said, it will put about $2,400 more expendable income into the average household.
Justice also maintains eliminating the tax will make it more attractive for people and businesses to move into the state.
“Let’s quit messing around, let’s bring all the leaders together…” he said. “I am perfectly willing to compromise.”
Justice hinted he could come down from 60 percent initial reduction in the tax to 50 percent as well as adjust the alcoholic beverage tax a “little bit,” which, he said, is “out of kilter” in his plan.
But he said he is against the food tax, which “we do not need.”
Coal and gas companies are also facing tax increases, he said, adding that everybody should “play a part in this.”
The Monday summit will be an open meeting with some members of the press attending.
“If we can’t get anything done, let’s forget it,” he said Friday. “We have got to find a way to grow population in the state.”
