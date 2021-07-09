BLUEFIELD, Va. — Throwing axes is usually associated with Wild West movies or the Middle Ages, but it’s a source of relaxation at a new business in Tazewell County, Va.
Ax to Grind in downtown Bluefield, Va., is opening this weekend, said owner David Hite of Bramwell.
“It’s an ax-throwing business. It’s recreation,” Hite said Thursday before a ribbon cutting ceremony. “It’s kind of what I like to call the modern day bowling. Basically, you can throw axes, you can throw ninja stars, knives, but it’s kind of a recreation-type business. We’re going to be doing a lot with the colleges.”
Hite teaches business at nearby Bluefield College.
“As a teacher, I always hear from students ‘oh, there’s nothing to do in Bluefield.’ We’ve had great feedback sessions from students on throwing axes,” he said. “It’s popular all over the country; all over the world, actually. I’ve been to 10 different ax-throwing places.”
Hite also has a farm in Tennessee. It provided much of the Ax to Grind’s decor. Logs from the farm were split to form long tables, and much of the other material is repurposed farm wood and metal.
“All of the tables I made from trees on my farm,” he said. “A lot of the metal sheets of tin came from old barns. Some came from local barns, the barn wood for darts; and one of our professor from the college did a table and another did the graphic work. It’s kind of a small team effort. A lot of the trim on the floors is from old barn wood, a local wood.”
Ax to Grind is connected to the neighboring The Grind Coffee Shop & Eatery. Both businesses are separate entities, but the share a lounge and customers can easily walk from one to the other.
“You can go over there and get a sandwich and bring your food over here,” Hite said. “We share a middle section.”
And patrons are provided with lessons in the art of ax throwing. The business provides the axes, ninja stars and knives.
“That’s what makes it really fun,” Hite said. “We have ax-throwing coaches and they basically work with our customers and they’ll practice different throws. It’s great for dates and we’ll be doing leagues. And we do team building, too. The reason we set this up is that people want a place to go and relax, and so ax-throwing is one of those things where you can just get out and relax from a stressful day at work. We also do the team building, getting people together and working on teams.”
Hours will be Thursday through Saturday from 4 to 10 p.m. and by reservation, he said.
“We do mobile ax throwing,” Hite added. “We’ll take a target and a coach to your location, and we’ll do it at your site if you have fundraisers or a birthday party or events.”
The Chamber of the Commerce of the Two Virginias had ribbon cutting ceremonies Thursday for Ax to Grind and The Grind as well as the Lady Project Salon and Academy. The salon was open and busy Thursday, and the owner was unavailable for comment.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
