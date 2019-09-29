PRINCETON — Warm weather and community fellowship filled the 13th annual Princeton Autumnfest, on Saturday.
“Autumnfest is designed to be a free community event,” Crystal Mabe, of the chamber’s Board of Directors, said, “So everyone can enjoy a nice day.”
From crafts, food, and plenty of free activities, guests had the opportunity to stroll the Mercer Street strip and enjoy the community event. For family fun, activities such as bounce houses and pumpkin painting were completely free. According to Mabe, the pumpkins used to paint were donated by Grants.
With the plethora of free activities, children explored all the City of Princeton has to offer, with cheerfully painted faces.
According to Mabe, the annual festival draws 8 to 10,000 people each year. “I believe this is the largest Mercer County event,” Mabe said.
At the festival, fans young and old had the delight to meet famous former WWE wrestle, Robert Remus, or Sgt. Slaughter, in the new business 80’s Toys. With a wide age range in his fan base, Remus enjoyed meeting all that came to see him.
While adult fans know Remus from his time in the WWE, the younger fans know him from the re-release of his Hasbro G.I. Joe, action figure. Remus’ G.I. Joe likeness is the first G.I. to be based on a real person.
“Children know me that shouldn’t know me,” Remus said, “They weren’t born when I was wrestling.”
Aside from being a famous wrestler, a spokesperson for G.I. Joe, voicing the animated Sgt. Slaughter from “G.I. Joe: The Movie” and a WWE ambassador, Remus actually served in the United States Marine Corps. Before he was WWE’s “Sarge,” Remus was not only enlisted in the Corps but was also a drill instructor at Parris Island, South Carolina.
“It’s always fun to have someone come up that can’t even see over the table and say, ‘Hi Sgt. Slaughter,’” Remus said.
According to Remus, he visits the city on occasion as he has family that lives in the north of the state. Acting as a halfway point, Remus has enjoyed the city and its offerings.
“I love Princeton,” Remus said of his frequencies to the city, “We visit a few of the restaurants and have lunch, mostly Cracker Barrel, and trade-off grandchildren.”
Of the importance of the festival being located on Mercer Street, Mabe said, “For people to see all the changes we’ve been making to Mercer Street.” According to Mabe, work has continually been done and is still being done, to change and rejuvenate, the area.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.