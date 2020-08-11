BLUEFIELD, Va. — A local festival that has brought crowds to downtown Bluefield, Va. for about 40 years has been canceled for this year due to concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Bluefield, Va. Autumn Jamboree, which is held the second Saturday of September, will not take place this year, Mayor Don Harris said Monday.
“It’s been canceled,” Harris said. “We’re afraid the governor is going to be more restrictive on large gatherings of people. That’s pretty much it.”
The Autumn Jamboree has been happening annually for about 40 years, Harris said. The downtown normally fills with people coming to see the entertainment and other activities as well as the vendors.
“It’s grown over the years tremendously,” he stated.
The festival was once held at the town’s park, but it later moved back to the downtown so the people attending it could more easily socialize with each other, Harris said.
No alternate date has been set, but offering some sort of event later this year is being considered.
“We’re thinking about the possibility that we might be able to offer some kind of entertainment at a later date,” Harris said. “Maybe have a band.”
