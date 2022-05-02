GRUNDY, Va. — The Buchanan County Public Library will celebrate the literary achievements of Grundy, Va. native and bestselling author Lee Smith on Saturday, May 14 beginning at noon when a new sign honoring her work is dedicated.
The author is set to return to her hometown of Grundy, Va. for the unveiling of a sign in her honor and a reception featuring friends and fellow southern authors as guest speakers, according to library staff member Brian Shortridge.
Prior to Grundy’s reconstruction project, the town had a sign honoring Smith, but it was removed and went missing during the construction work, Shortridge recalled. Teresa Matney, the children’s librarian, became interested in restoring the sign.
“So our board of supervisors and Friends of the Public Library and the Town of Grundy combined forces to get the sign made,” Shortridge said. “The sign will be on Poe Town Street, and the public library is located on that street.”
Lee Smith grew up in Grundy where her father owned the Ben Franklin dimestore. She drew inspiration for her writing early from people-watching at his store. After high school, Smith enrolled in Hollins College in Roanoke, Shortridge said. There, she would begin her first novel, “The Last Day the Dog Bushes Bloomed,” which would be published in 1968.
In her career as an author, she has written 13 novels, four story collections and her memoir, Dimestore. Her stories and characters often highlight the unique characteristics and problems of Appalachians, particularly Appalachian women. Dolly Parton has cited Smith as her favorite writer on several occasions.
In addition to her writing, Smith served as an instructor at North Carolina State University, he said. She has influenced countless southern writers through her writing, teaching and work with the Hindman Settlement School in Kentucky. She has also worked tirelessly to encourage a new generation of writers.
In 2000, Smith contributed to the preservation of oral history of the citizens of Grundy. She edited “Sitting on the Courthouse Bench,” a book of interviews of Grundy residents collected by high school students. Smith has been a generous supporter of Buchanan County, especially the Buchanan County Public Library, where she has been a guest at several events.
The celebration will begin with the dedication of a sign in Smith’s honor at noon. The Town of Grundy passed a resolution declaring May 1 Lee Smith Day in celebration of her achievements. A reception at the Buchanan County Public Library, which is located at 1185 Poe Town Street, will follow the sign dedication.
Attending authors include Heather Frese, Jane Hicks, Kati Gardner, Carter Sickels and Silas House who will act as the Master of Ceremonies for the event. To learn more about the attending authors, visit www.bcplnet.org and click on the “Celebration of Lee Smith” event.
“A Celebration of Lee Smith” is open to the public and there is no charge to attend, Shortridge said. The authors will be available to sign books. Books for attending authors are available for pre-sale at the Buchanan County Public Library now and a limited number will be available on the day of the event.
The event is being funded in part by the Friends of the Buchanan County Public Library and a grant from Virginia Humanities. The event is also being funded in part by the American Rescue Plan. The American Rescue Plan: Humanities Grants for Libraries is an initiative of the American Library Association (ALA) made possible with funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
For more information about this event, please contact the Buchanan County Public Library at 276-935-5721.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.