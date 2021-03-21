MONTCALM — A pandemic’s shutdowns and restrictions have hit beaches and other resort venues hard by reducing the huge crowds they depend on, but rural venues offering outdoor recreation and easy social distancing are seeing their businesses expand what they can offer to out-of-state guests.
In March 2020, Gov. Jim Justice closed the Hatfield-McCoy Trail to curb the spread of COVID-19. The move was a setback for southern West Virginia businesses relying on ATV tourism, but riders returned in large numbers when the trail system was reopened in late May 2020. In February this year, Justice congratulated the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority for record-breaking permit sales in 2020.
Restaurants, lodging and other businesses catering to riders’ needs have seen their customers return, and this surge has created a need for expansion. One example is the Mud Pit ATV Resort near Montcalm. Mike Laraway, his wife, Sherie, and their business partners Arnold and Caroline Sandy purchased the resort from its original owners, and they have been working to expand it.
Mike Laraway took time to talk about the changes after working on four new cabins. All four were delivered recently.
“The four new ones have kitchens in them, so they all have cooking appliances,” he said. “There’s a bedroom in the back with a queen bed, then a set of bunk beds in the front. The cooking appliances are the biggest thing. He looked to the other cabins. “All of these have porches, but (the new ones) are big enough so you can sit on them.”
The Mud Pit had nine cabins and five RV sites when the new owners purchased the resort in June 2020 soon after the trail system was reopened. Last fall, the parking lot was expanded, creating 10 new RV sites as well as lots for the new cabins.
ATV resorts and other businesses serving the tourists are seeing customers arrive more frequently.
“The way it was explained to us is, typically, people book about 60 days out for their reservations,” Mike Laraway said. “What we’re seeing is a shorter time; like, two weeks from now our reservations may not be full, but then they do. They turn over. You know, in a week, they fill up. I think people’s mentality, because of the COVID, has changed the way they book. We’re very busy. I know the trail system sold more passes then ever last year. We did very well in the six months that we’ve owned it.”
Providing lodging for ATV enthusiasts is typically considered to be a weekend business, but more midweek business is being seen, too, he said. People bringing their RVs tend to stay longer than the guests renting a cabin. RV owners will stay about a week while the guests in cabins stay an average of three days.
“Our investment is less for our RVs (sites) and after we’re done, of course, per night we don’t make as much; but we also don’t have the hassle of the cleaning and all the extra work that goes with (cabins),” Mike Laraway said. “I think it’s going to be more of a clear profit in the long run.”
The resort’s store is expanding and offering more souvenirs and riding accessories such as goggles, gloves and helmets. Riders often arrive in Mercer County and realize that they’ve left their helmet or some other piece of equipment at home, so they buy new ones at the local stores stocking them.
And sometimes they buy a new helmet because they don’t like their old one, Mike Laraway said. He expects the new influx of ATV tourism to continue.
“I think they look at the weather and look at their schedules and say, hey, I can go now, let’s go now rather than planning longterm. I think a lot of these big vacations were taken away from people,” he said. “You can’t go to Cancun, you can’t go to Disney. People are choosing to do more of this stuff. You’re out on the trails, you’re doing your own thing, you come back and you can mingle if you want, but a lot of people stay to themselves. It’s easy to social distance this way.”
Other businesses are expanding to meet the needs of ATV riders. At the nearby Old School Grocery and Grill, a new dining room capable of seating 24 guests was recently completed. The new space goes along with plans to expand the kitchen and its storage space. And another register is being added to handle the sale of trail permits.
“Definitely our sales have picked up tremendously, and our RV spots and cabins stay full. And we’ve added to our menu,” said Samantha Penland. The grocery and grill’s owner is Eugene Penland.
Samantha Penland estimated that business has “doubled.” She said that the recent stimulus money being distributed by the federal government has helped by letting people feel better about taking a vacation.
“Yes, we’re really growing,” she said. “I think it’s a great location.”
