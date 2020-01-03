BRAMWELL — After counting year-end figures Thursday, the Hatfield-McCoy Trails Authority saw that sales of ATV trails permits exceeded projections for 2019 by more than 1,200 sales.
Executive Director Jeffrey Lusk of the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority had just finished calculating 2019’s permit sales when he was contacted Thursday morning by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.
“We’ve got our final number,” Lusk said. “So this last year in 2019, we sold 56,258 permits; and that was a growth from 2018 to 2019 of 12.5 percent. We sold 84 percent our permits to non-residents, people from outside the area, so we’re really excited. Our goal for the year was 55,000, which we said was a milestone for us, and we exceeded that by 1,258 permits.”
When the Hatfield-McCoy Trail opened 20 years ago, it sold more than 5,000 permits. Reaching 56,258 permits after 20 years shows how much the ATV trail system has expanded.
“We are just so excited,” Lusk said. “This is another year of growth for us. We had just a little over 5,000 our first year of operations, so we went from 5,000 to over 55,000 in 20 years. This is a milestone for us to have been open for 20 years.”
Lusk said plans for 2020 call for hitting new goals. Whether the Hatfield-McCoy Trail meets those goals will depend on whether visitors will have places to stay.
“We’re going to keep the bar set really high and we’re going to try and exceed 60,000,” he stated. “It’s all going to be contingent on entrepreneurial investment. If we don’t have more lodging developed in the development area, we’re not going to hit that goal.”
Having enough lodging to accommodate more ATV tourists will be key to continued growth.
“To reach 60,000 permits, we’re going to have to have more cabins, campgrounds, full hotels and RV sites developed around the trails,” Lusk stated. “It is the only way we can grow our ridership. It’s a capacity issue and that’s the only way we can grow. First, expansion of our existing lodging is the easiest way to grow, so we hope those guys will consider expanding.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.