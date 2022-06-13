GRUNDY, Va. – The line-up of events and music for the Southern Gap Mountain Mayhem event in Buchanan County has been finalized.
Planned for July 27 through 30 at the Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure in Grundy, it will feature mud bog blitzes, drag races, hill climb racing, a UTV Tug-o-War, games, bingo, music and more at the family- friendly ATV, UTV and MX event.
A schedule of events has been announced for the July weekend, which is designed to appeal to both adrenaline junkies, weekend warriors and music lovers alike, organizers of the event said in a press release.
Vendors on site will include SxS’s, OEM and those with after market parts and accessories and apparel, including title sponsors, Kawasaki, which will offer OEM demo rides; and Maxxis Tires, which will offer full-service buy and mount tire options.
Food vendors will also be on site throughout the event.
One wristband gets attendees in for all three days of events and music and automatically enters them in the Saturday night (must be present to win) drawing for a 14-foot aluminum camper manufactured by BEAST Equipment.
Live music has been added to the line-up for Friday and Saturday nights and includes headliners Goodbye June, from Nashville, Tenn., Saturday night; and Midlife Crisis, from Hazard, Ky., which will bring ’80s rock to the gap on Friday night. Opening on Friday night will be Grundy’s own Cody Kennedy, followed by Bedford, from Morehead, Ky. Down to the River, from Pikeville, Ky., will open Saturday for Goodbye June, organizers said.
Camping is still available at https://www.sgadventures.com/mountain-mayhem.html.
Vendor and camping check-in is set for July 27, with activities set to start Thursday, July 28 when the Kids Zone opens.
Title sponsors for Southern Gap Mountain Mayhem are Kawasaki, Maxxis Tires, BEAST Equipment, Spearhead Trails, Town of Grundy and Buchanan County Tourism. Michael Waltrip Brewing in Bristol has signed on as the official beverage sponsor and will also host a mayhem promotion event at its location June 25.
The Mountain Mayhem sponsors include the Boys and Girls Club of Central Appalachia, Carter Machinery Company, Inc., Hillcom and Noah Horn Well Drilling.
Event admission is $25 which covers admission for all days of the event. Children ages 12 and younger will be admitted free.
Wristbands may be purchased at the gate, or they may be purchased in advance on the website.
For additional information, interested persons may call Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure at 276-244-1111 or visit https://www.sgadventures.com/mountain-mayhem.html.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.