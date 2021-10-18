ATV and car collide in fiery crash in Mercer County

ROCK – Two people were transported Monday to a local hospital after an ATV and a car collided and burned on Route 10 in Mercer County.
The crash was reported about 1:56 p.m. at the intersection of Route 10 and Rock River Road. Both vehicles were burned. First responders at the scene said two people, one from each vehicle, was transported.
The Mercer County Sheriff's Department is investigating. Members of the Bluestone Valley Volunteer Fire Department and Matoaka Fire and Rescue were also on the scene. Both lanes of Route 10 were closed until first responders cleared the scene at about 3:20 p.m.
Chief Deputy A.P. Christian of the Mercer County Sheriff's Department said no fatalities had been reported as of Monday afternoon.
